Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe has asked Los Blancos to wait, says former player; Eden Hazard obsessed with succeeding at Santiago Bernabeu, and more - June 17, 2022

Real Madrid have already secured the signatures of Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. The La Liga giants enjoyed a brilliant 2021-22 campaign but remain focused on getting even better next year.

Meanwhile, Hugo Sanchez believes Kylian Mbappe has asked Los Blancos to wait for him. Elsewhere, Roberto Martinez has revealed that Eden Hazard is desperate to come good at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Los Blancos transfer stories as on June 17, 2022:

Hugo Sanchez believes Kylian Mbappe has asked Real Madrid to wait for him

Kylian Mbappe opted to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes last month

Los Blancos legend Hugo Sanchez believes Kylian Mbappe wants his former club to wait for him. The Frenchman turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu last month, despite being linked with the club for quite some time.

Speaking to Marca, Sanchez said that Mbappe was likely under tremendous pressure to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

“It's very difficult to answer you, because I'm not in his head, in his brain, nor am I him. But if I sense that he didn't say no to Real Madrid, but he told Real Madrid to wait for me a little bit,” said Sanchez.

He added:

“Because he has so many pressures, so many external situations, and maybe even family members have pressured him and influenced his decision to (not) choose Real Madrid, but later on, it was his wish, it was his illusion, it was his dream, but that dream, as he said, well, the dream can wait a little while.”

Sanchez continued:

“I think he is showing signs that he wants to go to Real Madrid, but now, because of political issues, social issues, economic issues, I don't think they are, because he was going to earn a lot of money at Real Madrid, as he is going to earn a lot of money at PSG, so it is not because of money, but rather, he has not said no to Real Madrid, rather he said, I cannot betray other types of situations that are stronger than money. You have to understand that.”

Roberto Martinez says Eden Hazard obsessed with succeeding at Santiago Bernabeu

Eden Hazard has been a shadow of his former self at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Belgium national team manager Roberto Martinez has said that Eden Hazard is determined to succeed at Los Blancos.

The 31-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019. Injuries and lack of form have restricted him to just 66 appearances so far, where he has scored just six times.

Hazard Xtra. @HazardXtra 🎙| Roberto Martínez: "Hazard is obsessed with being successful at Real Madrid, the fans are going to see a completely different player.” 🎙| Roberto Martínez: "Hazard is obsessed with being successful at Real Madrid, the fans are going to see a completely different player.” https://t.co/XP1rQvttUc

However, speaking recently, Martinez said that Hazard is in the best period of his career and could surprise Los Blancos fans next season.

"Eden Hazard is in the best period of his career. I was surprised by the state of mind and physical condition he was in in June. Real Madrid fans are going to see a totally different Hazard,” said Martinez.

He added:

“He is obsessed with succeeding at Real Madrid. He has not thought about changing his objective. He wants to win the World Cup. When you have a player capable of making a difference, whatever happens, it's going to be positive."

Cardiff City offer two-year deal to Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale will leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Cardiff City have offered Gareth Bale a two-year deal, according to Foot Mercato via The Hard Tackle. The Welshman will leave Madrid this summer as a free agent at the end of his contract. Bale has struggled with injuries recently, so Los Blancos have opted not to hand him a new deal.

However, the 32-year-old is not short of options, with his hometown club now eager to secure his signature. The Championship side have even offered him a two-year deal with the option of a third year. Bale wants to play regular football ahead of Wales' first FIFA World Cup appearance in 64 years, so a move back home cannot be ruled out.

It remains to be seen, though, if the five-time UEFA Champions League winner opts to go down a tier to play in the Championship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far