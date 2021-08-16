Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe asks PSG to begin negotiations with Los Blancos, club monitoring Inter Milan midfielder, and more - 16th August 2021

Real Madrid gave a fantastic account of themselves on Saturday night, making their intentions clear ahead of a vital season. Los Blancos are expected to fight for the league title under new manager Carlo Ancelotti and the team certainly laid down a marker for the year ahead.

The Italian will be hoping for a few more signings to bolster his options for the current campaign. Real Madrid are working to add more firepower to their attack and also scouting midfield reinforcements.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 16 August 2021.

Kylian Mbappe asks PSG to begin negotiations with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has asked Paris Saint-Germain to initiate negotiations with Real Madrid for his move to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to The Real Champs via El Chiringuito.

The Ligue 1 giants are hoping that Lionel Messi’s arrival at the Parc des Princes will help convince the Frenchman to stay. However, Mbappe remains steadfast on his decision to leave PSG and join Los Blancos.

It was previously believed that Real Madrid would wait to make a move until the Frenchman publicly expressed his intention to leave. It is now reported that Mbappe will personally ask PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to start talks with Los Blancos. The Ligue 1 giants are adamant that their prized asset will not be sold. However, their stance could change following the player’s request.

🚨 Kylian Mbappé has asked to meet Nasser Al-Khelaïfi in the next few hours and he's expected to ask the PSG president to negotiate a move to Real Madrid.



Leo Messi's arrival has not changed his desire to leave this summer.



(Source: @jpedrerol) pic.twitter.com/R2KnlVWZfx — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 16, 2021

This will open the door for Real Madrid to submit a formal offer for the player. Los Blancos are willing to pay €150m for Mbappe this summer even though he could be available for free in less than 12 months.

The Ligue 1 side believe they can achieve a lot this season with the Frenchman in their team. PSG, on the other hand, could pocket the money from Mbappe's sale and replace him with Cristiano Ronaldo next summer.

Los Blancos monitoring Inter Milan midfielder

Marcelo Brozovic

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Marcelo Brozovic, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Los Blancos are looking for a central midfielder, with Dani Ceballos, Martin Odegaard, and Isco all staring at uncertain futures at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti’s aging midfield comprising of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos could do with a reshuffle this summer.

In the next few days, Marcelo Brozovic will begin talks with #Inter for the renewal of his contract, expiring in 2022.

Brozovic would like an increase to 5.5-6M, compared to his current 3.8M + bonuses, and would like a 3 year extension.



[via @NicoSchira] — Inter Xtra (@Inter_Xtra) August 13, 2021

Real Madrid have identified Brozovic as an option, but are expected to face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the Inter Milan midfielder’s services. The Croatian reportedly wants his annual wages raised from €4.2m to €5.5m. With the 28-year-old’s contract set to expire next summer, the Nerazzurri could offload him this summer.

Real Madrid star wants Serie A move

Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic wants to join Inter Milan on loan this summer, according to Sempreinter via Nerazzurri Siamo Noi. Real Madrid are looking to offload the Serbian this month, with the player failing to find his feet at the Santiago Bernabeu since joining the club in 2019.

Jovic will now be hoping that the Nerazzurri can strike a deal with Los Blancos before the end of August. The Serbian currently earns €4.8m per year, which means Real Madrid might have to pay a portion of his weekly wages.

For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar