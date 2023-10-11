Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe backed to join Los Blancos, Aston Villa offering €30m for Dani Ceballos, and more - October 11, 2023

Real Madrid are leading the La Liga title race after nine games this season. Carlo Ancelotti's men have won eight and lost just once so far.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has been backed to join Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Aston Villa are ready to offer €30m for Dani Ceballos.

On that note, let's take a look at the major transfer stories from October 11, 2023.

Kylian Mbappe backed to join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid director Jose Manuel Otero is confident that Kylian Mbappe will join the club for free next summer. The French forward is a long-term target for the La Liga giants, who have twice failed to sign him.

The 24-year-old is in the final 12 months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is expected to leave for free next summer.

The Parisians remain keen to keep Mbappe at the club, but the player has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking on Remontada Blanca podcast, Otero also denied rumors that Los Blancos have an agreement in place with the Frenchman.

"I’m confident he’s coming. Real Madrid guarantees security, seriousness and results. I’m confident he’ll say yes once he’s a free agent. He was born to play for Real Madrid, that’s obvious. Zidane came at 29, Mbappe will come at 25. He’s going to have a lot of years with us," said Otero.

He continued:

"If we had taken a wrong step with Mbappe, PSG would have tried to react against Real Madrid. We know what we can do and what we have to do. If Mbappe comes in 2024, as I hope he will, everything will be done correctly. No one can accuse us of having a pact with him. What they said last year, with Al-Khelaifi saying that there was an agreement with Real Madrid, is false."

Otero also insisted that Mbappe enjoys a cordial relationship with Florentino Perez, despite turning the club down in 2022.

"The relationship between Mbappe and Florentino was never bad. Florentino did not take it the wrong way. He understood the player. It was more the fans who felt disappointed. Real Madrid always left the doors open," said Otero.

Mbappe has been earmarked as Karim Benzema's successor at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Aston Villa offering €30m for Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos is wanted at Villa Park

Aston Villa are willing to pay €30m for the signature of Dani Ceballos, according to Fichajes. The Premier League club are eager to upgrade their midfield in 2024 and have their eyes on the Spaniard. Ceballos signed a new deal with Real Madrid this summer, but has lived to rue that decision.

The 27-year-old has struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu, managing just 73 minutes of first team action over four games. The player is frustrated with the situation and Villa are offering him an exit route. Unai Emery wants Ceballos to take charge of the midfield at Villa Park and is pushing for a move in January.

Kepa Arrizabalaga wants to stay

Kepa Arrizabalaga arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer

Kepa Arrizabalaga has reiterated his desire to make his move to the Santiago Bernabeu permanent. The Spanish custodian joined Real Madrid this summer on a season-long loan from Chelsea. Kepa was roped in to fill the shoes of Thibaut Courtois, who picked up an ACL injury in pre-season.

Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, the 29-year-old insisted that he is very happy at the club.

"Yes, I’m very happy here. Who doesn’t want to stay at Real Madrid?" said Kepa.

Kepa has conceded seven goals and registered five clean sheets in nine games across competitions for the La Liga giants this season.