Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe backed to join Los Blancos; club open to Rodrygo exit, and more - September 26, 2023

Real Madrid will be eager to return to winning ways when they face Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (September 27) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's men are coming off a 3-1 humbling at Atletico Madrid at the weekend, their first defeat of the season.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has been backed to join Los Blancos next summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are willing to let attacker Rodrygo Goes leave in 2024.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 26, 2023.

Kylian Mbappe backed to join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is likely to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

La Liga president Javier Tebas reckons there's a good chance that Kylian Mbappe could join Real Madrid next year.

The Frenchman's future has become a long-drawn saga that refuses to reach its culmination. The 24-year-old is among the finest players in the world and a long-term target for Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants tried to sign Mbappe in a big-money move in 2021, but their colossal offer was turned down by Paris Saint-Germain. The player appeared set to fulfil his dream a year later, as Real Madrid closed in on a Bosman move. However, the 24-year-old performed a U-turn at the eleventh hour to sign a new deal with the Parisians.

With his contract expiring at the end of this season and the player reluctant to sign aa new one, Los Blancos once again have the opportunity to sign him next summer.

The signs are promising now; Mbappe has refused PSG's advances for a renewal and looks set to leave as a free agent. Speaking recently, as cited by Football Espana, Tebas said that the Frenchman is destined to play in La Liga.

"Convinced, no, but it is a destiny for him, for sure. I think he will be in the La Liga next season at 70 or 80 percent," said Tebas.

The Parisians continue to fight to keep their star man at the Parc des Princes, but their efforts could be in vain.

Los Blancos open to Rodrygo exit

Real Madrid are willing to let Rodrygo Goes leave next year, according to Nacional.

The Brazilian has been an omnipresent under Ancelotti in recent seasons and has been a first-team regular this term. Los Blancos were hoping that he could take over the mantle from Karim Benzema this season, but the player hasn't completely fulfilled that promise.

Ancelotti's tactical switch has seen Rodrygo operate more as a No. 9 than in his preferred position on the wings, which has affected his form. The La Liga giants are willing to consider his departure for €100 million, and Liverpool are interested.

The Reds are in the market for Mohamed Salah's successor, with the Egyptian likely to leave for the Middle East next year. Liverpool want Rodrygo to take Salah's place, and Real Madrid seem ready to let the Brazilian go if their valuation is met.

Xavi Alonso favourite to replace Carlo Ancelotti

Xavi Alonso is leading the race to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, according to journalist Matias Prats.

The Spanish manager has been impressive at Bayer Leverkusen, so Los Blancos have him on their list of candidates to succeed Ancelotti. The Italian manager's contract with the La Liga giants expires next summer, and he's expected to take charge of the Brazilian national team next.

Prats said on Radio Marca that Alonso is likely to take charge at the Santiago Bernabeu next summer:

"The first favourite to replace Ancelotti is Xabi Alonso to coach the team next year," said Prats.

Alonso is well versed with the rigours of representing Real Madrid, having spent part of his playing career with the Spanish giants.