Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe backed to join Los Blancos after World Cup; club making progress in talks to sign Brazilian prodigy, and more - October 12, 2022

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Polish Army Stadium on Tuesday (October 11) in the UEFA Champions League. Antonio Rudiger scored in the fifth minute of injury time to salvage a point for Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Meanwhile, journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft has said that Kylian Mbappe could move to the Santiago Bernabeu after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are making progress in talks to sign a Brazilian prodigy.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 12, 2022:

Jan Aage Fjortoft backs Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid after World Cup

Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jan Aage Fjortoft reckons Kylian Mbappe could join Real Madrid next year. The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer before extending his association with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, recent reports suggest that the player is not entirely happy in Paris.

Mbappe has been forced to operate as a No. 9 at the Parc des Princes, which has added to his frustrations. The Frenchman has admitted that he prefers playing alongside a traditional striker. There have been indications that Mbappe could be regretting his decision to turn down Los Blancos this summer.

Nevertheless, Fjortoft believes it's only a matter of time before Mbappe ends up at the Santiago Bernabeu. Sharing his thoughts on social media, the journalist said that a deal between the two parties has already been signed.

"Like I have said for a long time, after the World Cup Mbappe will join Real Madrid either in the first or the second transfer window. My tip is that that deal is already signed and locked up someway," wrote Fjortoft.

Mbappe has 12 goals from 13 appearances for PSG this season.

Los Blancos making progress in talks to sign Endrick

Real Madrid are making progress in their efforts to secure the signature of Endrick, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The teenager has been very impressive for the Palmeiras youth team and recently earned his first-team debut to become the club's youngest ever player. Los Blancos are among the clubs eager to secure the 16-year-old's signature.

The La Liga giants have identified Endrick as a possible successor for Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has been outstanding for the club of late but is in the twilight of his career. Real Madrid want Endrick to take his place, and talks with the player's entourage and the club are progressing well. However, Los Blancos could face competition from Barcelona for the player's services.

Toni Kroos praises Shakhtar Donetsk players

Toni Kroos helped his team earn a point on Tuesday.

Toni Kroos has spoken highly of Shakhtar Donetsk for their efforts despite the circumstances engulfing the country. The 'hosts' came very close to securing a memorable win over Real Madrid on Tuesday in Warsaw. Their spirit was commendable given the ongoing war in the nation.

Speaking after the game to CBS Sports, as relayed by AS, Kroos paid his respect to the Shakhtar squad.

"In general, the last couple of months, it’s been a very difficult situation to be playing football at this time. For that, hats off to them. How they play, how they fight, how they are able to concentrate on the less important thing called football, a lot of respect for that," said Kroos.

He added:

"We’re here to play a Champions League game but, knowing what happened, it affects everybody, of course more the Ukrainian players. But I think it’s a good thing for them to go out here, forget a bit the things that happened, to just play football, to play together, to enjoy it and I think that is what they did and they had a great game today."

Kroos has appeared 11 times for Los Blancos this season. It was from the German's cross that Rudiger bagged a last-gasp equaliser for the holders.

