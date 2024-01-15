Real Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday (January 14), defeating bitter rivals Barcelona by a 4-1 scoreline at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Saudi Arabia. A Vinicius Junior hat-trick and a Rodrygo goal helped Los Blancos come up on top in the year’s first El Clasico.

Meanwhile, a former manager has backed Kylian Mbappe to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beyond this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are locked in a three-way battle with PSG and Liverpool for the services of a Ligue 1 defender.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 15, 2024.

Kylian Mbappe backed for PSG stay by former manager

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at Real Madrid

Former PSG manager Luis Fernandez believes Kylian Mbappe will extend his stay in Paris. The French superstar is in the final six months of his contract with the club and hasn’t signed a new deal yet.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on his situation as they look to prise him away on a free transfer this summer.

However, speaking to beIN Sports, Fernandez insisted that the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele could help the Parisians keep hold of Mbappe.

“[I think that] he will stay at PSG. When I hear everyone's statements, from the president of PSG, who takes the initiative and talks about the issue, when I see Kylian doing the same after a match about a signed agreement, when I see that PSG wants to invest in this new technical centre,” said Fernandez.

"We have brought Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele, who are friends that Kylian wanted to have by his side. I think he will stay at PSG next season," he added.

Los Blancos have failed in two previous attempts to sign the 25-year-old forward.

Real Madrid in a three-way battle for Ligue 1 prodigy

Real Madrid are battling PSG and Liverpool for the services of Leny Yoro, according to AS.

The French defender has exploded into the scene at Lille this season, registering 23 appearances across competitions already. Twenty-one of those have been starts, and his efforts have turned heads at multiple clubs across the continent.

Los Blancos are in the market for defensive reinforcements amid the ongoing injury troubles of Eder Militao and David Alaba, with both out with ACL injuries. Meanwhile, Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger are no longer young and will be phased out or sold soon.

Yoro has already drawn comparisons with Raphael Varane and has been identified as an option. However, the 18-year-old is also wanted by the Reds and the Parisians.

Bayern Munich planning contract talks with Alphonso Davies says Christoph Freud

Alphonso Davies has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Bayern Munich are planning for talks with Alphonso Davies regarding a contract extension, according to club sporting director Christoph Freud.

The Canadian left-back’s contract with the Bavarians will expire in 2025 and he is reportedly a priority target for Real Madrid this summer. A recent report from Sky Sports Germany has stated that Los Blancos have asked Davies not to sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

However, speaking recently as cited by Fabrizio Romano, Freud insisted that the player is happy with Bayern Munich.

“Phonzy has a contract with us until 2025. I am convinced that he really enjoys playing for FC Bayern. We would really like him to stay at Bayern longer. We will have talks,” said Freud.

Davies could be an upgrade on Ferland Mendy at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the Frenchman expected to leave this year.