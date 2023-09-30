Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe backed to stay at PSG; Xabi Alonso coy about Los Blancos links, and more - September 30, 2023

Real Madrid travel to the Montilivi Stadium on Saturday (September 30) to face Girona in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's men will seek a win to return to the top of the standings.

Meanwhile, striker Kylian Mbappe has been backed to stay at Paris Saint-Germain beyond next summer. Elsewhere, Xabi Alonso has remained coy about reports linking him to Los Blancos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 30, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe backed to stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has saaid that Kylian Mbappe will stay at the club beyond next summer.

The French forward is in the final 12 months of his contract with the Parisians but hasn't agreed a new deal yet. Real Madrid are monitoring the situation closely as they look to sign the 24-year-old on a Bosman move next summer.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of Mbappe and have attempted to secure his services previously but without success. The Parisians were willing to offload the player for a fair sum this summer. However, Los Blancos opted not to move for the player, as they're confident that he will be available as a free agent in 2024.

The Frenchman apparently wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu as well, which is likely to work in Real Madrid's favour. However, speaking with Meczyki.pl, Al-Khelaifi was adamant that Mbappe will stay in Paris.

"Kylian Mbappe is a PSG player. We are happy to have him. We will have him next season. He loves this club and is a fantastic player. He’s the best player in the world. We are happy!” said Al-Khelaifi.

The Parisians will have to convince the 24-year-old to sign a new deal if they wish to keep him beyond next summer.

Xabi Alonso coy about Real Madrid links

Xabi Alonso has refused to indulge in talks about taking charge at Real Madrid next summer.

The Spanish manager is reportedly among the favourites to replacement Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian's contract with Los Blancos expires in less than 12 months, and it's believed that he has agreed to take charge of the Brazil national team next.

The La Liga giants are already putting together succession plans and have Alonso on their wishlist. The Spaniard has done a decent job since taking charge at Bayer Leverkusen, and his efforts have impressed the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy.

However, speaking recently as cited by AS, Alonso said that he remains focussed on Leverkusen for now.

"It’s too early. We’re in September, so it’s not something to deal with now. Of course, I’m focussed. We have started the season well, and I have to be the first person to remain focussed.

"I know how football works. It wasn’t a problem for anyone. We didn’t even speak about it," said Alonso.

Real Madrid have also shortlisted club legend Raul as a possible candidate for the role.

Los Blancos eyeing Raul Paula

Real Madrid are interested in Raul Paula, according to Defensa Central. The German midfielder is highly rated at VfB Stuttgart and has been quite impressive for their reserves team. He has subsequently turned heads at the Bernabeu while Liverpool are also keeping him under close observation.

The La Liga giants have a penchant of picking up the best young talents in the game. They already have an enviable ensemble of gifted midfielders and have now set their sights on Paula.

Stuttgart are likely to demand a premiun for the 19-year-old, while Los Blancos also have to ward off competition from the Reds to get their man.