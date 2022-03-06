Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe eager to team up with Erling Haaland at Santiago Bernabeu; Los Blancos identify Ruben Neves as Casemiro replacement, and more - 5 March 2022

Real Madrid welcome Real Sociedad to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in La Liga. Los Blancos will go eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla with a win. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will look to gain momentum ahead of a crucial UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg against PSG in midweek.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is reportedly eager to team up with Erling Haaland at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have identified Ruben Neves as a possible replacement for Casemiro.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 5th March 2022:

Kylian Mbappe eager to team up with Erling Haaland at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe could be playing in La Liga next season.

Kylian Mbappe is eager to team up with Erling Haaland at Real Madrid, according to Marca. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer. Haaland is also on the La Liga giants' wishlist this year.

Mbappe, who has long been on Los Blancos' radar, could arrive at the club on a free transfer this summer. The 23-year-old has been a revelation since joining PSG in 2017, but his current contract expires at the end of the season. The Parisians are fighting tooth and nail to keep him in Paris, but the Frenchman seemingly has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Ligue 1 side's latest offer to Mbappe would see him pocket €50 million per year post-tax, and €100 million signing bonus. However, that might not be enough to keep the 23-year-old at the Parc des Princes beyond the summer. The Frenchman has always desired to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, and is determined to fulfil his dream this year.

Mbappe is enticed by the prospect of playing for Real Madrid, and he is also reportedly captivated by the idea of teaming up with Haaland. The two could possibly make up one of the most feared striking duos in the world. However, it remains to be seen if Madrid can make two superstar signings in the same transfer window.

Haaland, unlike Mbappe, won't come free. However, with his reported release clause with Borussia Dortmund dropping to €75 million this summer, there is already a beeline for his services.

Los Blancos identify Ruben Neves as Casemiro replacement

Ruben Neves has been an omnipresent for Wolves recently.

Real Madrid have identified Ruben Neves as a replacement for Casemiro, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Brazilian has been on the wane this season, so Ancelotti is eager to find a replacement for him this year. The 30-year-old could be allowed to leave unless he regains his form, with Juventus interested in the player. Los Blancos want to bring in Neves to fill Casemiro's shoes.

The Portuguese has been a consistent performer for Wolverhampton Wanderers since joining the Midlands club in 2017. Neves has made over 200 appearances across competitions for the club, bagging 23 goals and 11 assists.

He is a prudent passer of the ball, and is not averse to doing the dirty work in the middle. The La Liga giants believe the 24-year-old could step up to the challenge of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, any move for Neves would depend on Casemiro's future at the club. The Brazilian is currently contracted with Madrid till 2025.

Mauricio Pochettino confirms Sergio Ramos will arrive at Santiago Bernabeu with PSG

Sergio Ramos is in a race against time to be fit to face Real Madrid.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Sergio Ramos will be at the Santiago Bernabeu for the Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid on March 9.

The Spaniard is currently nursing an injury, and is unlikely to be fit for the game, though.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Pochettino: "Sergio Ramos vs Real Madrid? We will see in the next few days. He has played 17 years at Real Madrid and has been the captain. He can transmit experience and give advice to his teammates. It would be nice if he was there." 🎙| Pochettino: "Sergio Ramos vs Real Madrid? We will see in the next few days. He has played 17 years at Real Madrid and has been the captain. He can transmit experience and give advice to his teammates. It would be nice if he was there."

Speaking at his press conference, Pochettino said that Ramos' experience would be invaluable for PSG.

“He's not currently part of the team, but it's clear that a player like Sergio can bring experience for this kind of Champions League game; while he was Real Madrid captain and played there for 17 years, so he can also give good advice to his teammates," said Pochettino.

The PSG manager continued:

"It would be good for him to be there, whether or not he can play. It's the same with other players who might be injured or suspended. This will be a moment to all be together and to all contribute in whatever way possible. The finest details could be key in achieving a positive result."

Ramos has played only five times for PSG this season. He hasn't played since 23 January, and is yet to appear in the UEFA Champions League for his new club.

