Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe informs Mauricio Pochettino of his decision to leave, Los Blancos identify Raphael Varane replacement, and more - 24th July 2021

Real Madrid are currently engaged in pre-season preparations at Valdebebas as Carlo Ancelotti readies his team for the upcoming campaign. The Italian has been tasked with turning Los Blancos’ fortunes around after a disappointing 2020/21 season. The La Liga giants finished second in the league and exited the UEFA Champions League in the semifinal stages.

Ancelotti will need immediate results at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Real Madrid expected to fight for the La Liga trophy in the 2021/22 campaign. The Italian is already planning to bolster his attack and defense this summer to secure the trophy he missed out on during his first tenure with Los Blancos.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 24 July 2021.

Kylian Mbappe informs Mauricio Pochettino of his decision to leave

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has informed Mauricio Pochettino that he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain, according to Marca. The Frenchman is a target for Real Madrid this summer and with his current deal expiring in 12 months, the Ligue 1 giants are desperate to tie him down to a new contract. However, Mbappe has his heart set on joining Los Blancos and is reluctant to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappé has informed Pochettino that he will not renew his contract with PSG. [@jfelixdiaz] — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) July 23, 2021

Real Madrid remain determined to reinforce their attack this summer and believe Mbappe is the galactico signing who can power them back to the pinnacle of success. The Frenchman returned to PSG training at the end of his holiday and met with Pochettino after his routine medical checks. Mbappe then informed the Argentinean that he would not sign a new contract with PSG.

However, the Frenchman will not force his way out of the club. Mbappe plans to see out his current contract and then join Real Madrid as a free agent next summer.

Real Madrid identify Raphael Varane replacement

Presnel Kimpembe

Real Madrid have identified Presnel Kimpembe as a replacement for Raphael Varane, according to The Hard Tackle via Ekrem Konur. Los Blancos are currently in conversation with Manchester United for Varane’s transfer and if a move materializes, the La Liga giants could need another central defender despite signing David Alaba. Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly added the Paris Saint-Germain defender to his shopping list.

🚨Carlo #Ancelotti has added Presnel #Kimpembe from #PSG to his transfer list should #Varane leave the team.



✍️Varane reached a deal with #ManchesterUnited on personal terms. He asks Madrid to be recognized for ease in his transfer.#Manu #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/D4AQbzxuFc — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) July 23, 2021

Real Madrid have bid adieu to Sergio Ramos this summer and Varane’s departure could leave Ancelotti with only Alaba, Eder Militao and Nacho as his options for central defense. Kimpembe has already amassed 180 appearances for PSG and the 25-year-old could be open to a move this summer.

Inter Milan reject Real Madrid approach for star striker

Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan have rejected an offer from Real Madrid for Lautaro Martinez, according to Forza Italian Football via Tuttosport. The Nerazzurri also received a bid from Atletico Madrid for the Argentinean striker, but have turned it down as well. Both La Liga sides have reportedly tabled an offer of around €40m, but the Serie A giants will only consider offers in the range of €80m - €90m.

Los Blancos are interested in a striker this summer, but with Kylian Mbappe their top target, Real Madrid are unlikely to invest such an exorbitant amount in Lautaro Martinez.

