Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe to make future decision by March; club eyeing Trent Alexander-Arnold, and more - January 18, 2024

Real Madrid travel to the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium on Thursday (January 18) to face Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey Round of 16. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are coming off a 4-1 Spanish Super Cup final win over Barcelona last weekend.

Meanwhile, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is set to make a decision on his future by February or March. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 18, 2024:

Kylian Mbappe to make future decision by March

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe will make a decision regarding his next move in the next two months, according to Caught Offside.

The French icon’s future is the talk of the town as he inches closer to the final months of his contract. Mbappe’s deal with Paris Saint-Germain runs out at the end of the season, but he hasn’t agreed a renewal yet.

Real Madrid are attentive to the situation as they pursue a Bosman move for their long-term target. The La Liga giants have been hot on the heels of the 25-year-old for a while but are yet to taste success in their endeavours.

They have failed twice to get their man, including a pulsating episode in 2022 when they appeared very close to success. Mbappe looked set to move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent that summer, only to perform a late U-turn and sign a new deal with the Parisians instead.

Los Blancos remain wary of a repeat of the situation this year as well and are waiting to learn the player’s decision. The French megastar wants to win the UEFA Champions League with PSG, and their progress in the tournament this season could have a bearing on his move.

A stay at the Parc des Princes cannot be entirely ruled out, but it might only be possible if he's convinced that the club can win the premier European competition. The 25-year-old is aware of the details of Real Madrid’s offer, and further talks are not required at the moment.

Liverpool are also in the race, but they are not the favourites, while a move to the Middle East is ruled out for now.

Real Madrid eyeing Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to Defensa Central.

The English right-back has established himself as one of the finest in the position at Liverpool. Alexander-Arnold has appeared nearly 300 times for the Reds across competitions, registering 18 goals and 81 assists, and is a mainstay under manager Jurgen Klopp. The 25-year-old’s efforts have endeared him to Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants are on the hunt for a new right-back as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal. The Spanish full-back has been outstanding for the club over the years but is on the wrong side of 30.

Real Madrid had previously earmarked Reece James as his successor, but the Chelsea man’s poor fitness record has forced a change of plans. Los Blancos have now turned to Alexander-Arnold and want him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The player’s contract with the Merseyside club runs till 2025, but prising him away won’t be a walk in the park.

Los Blancos receive Jarrad Branthwaite boost

Jarrad Branthwaite has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their plans to bring Jarrad Branthwaite to the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to talkSPORT, Everton may have to cash in on the English defender this year to address their burgeoning financial issues. The Toffees have been deducted 10 points this campaign after failing to adhere to Premier League financial rules. They could be docked a further six points for similar issues.

The Merseyside club will look to address the situation by offloading Branthwaite, who has turned heads at multiple clubs across the continent this season. Los Blancos are planning for defensive reinforcements this year and have their eyes on the 21-year-old.

However, they face competition from Manchester City, who are also admirers of the Englishman.