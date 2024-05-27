Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe opens up on his future, Los Blancos close to Lucas Vazquez renewal, and more - May 27, 2024

Real Madrid wrapped up their La Liga campaign with a goalless draw against Real Betis on Saturday, May 25. Carlo Ancelotti's men will now shift their focus to the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on Saturday, June 1.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has remained coy about his future amid rumors linking him to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Lucas Vazquez is close to committing his future to Los Blancos.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 27, 2024.

Kylian Mbappe opens up on his future

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has refused to indulge in talks of a possible move to Real Madrid this summer. However, the French superstar has already confirmed that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent.

It is almost certain that he will join Los Blancos this year, although an official confirmation is yet to arrive. The La Liga giants have been hot on the heels of the 25-year-old for ages and their efforts look set to bear fruit this summer.

Speaking to the press recently, as cited by Madrid Universal, Mbappe said he will reveal his next destination at the right time.

"Because I think that, first of all, I had to say goodbye and I wanted to end my club well (on why he hasn't admitted that he is joining Real Madrid). There is a time for everything. I will announce my new club when the time comes. [In] a few days maybe, there is no problem. I don’t know yet because some details are missing," said Mbappe

He continued:

"What I have had here I will not find anywhere, but I will have other things and I know they will also be fantastic."

Mbappe has scored 44 goals and set up 10 more from 48 outings across competitions this season for the Parisians.

Real Madrid close to Lucas Vazquez's renewal

Lucas Vazquez

Real Madrid are close to tying Lucas Vazquez down to a new deal, according to MARCA. The Spanish utility man remains a fine servant to the club, but his contract expires at the end of next month. Vazquez has registered three goals and eight assists from 37 outings across competitions this season. He has covered admirably for Dani Carvajal over the years and is an important part of Carlo Ancelotti's squad.

The Italian manager trusts the 32-year-old and has already asked the club to keep hold of him. Los Blancos are also pleased with the Spaniard's efforts and are already working to tie him down to a new deal. Talks have progressed well and Vazquez is likely to put pen to paper on a new one-year contract soon.

Toni Kroos wants to sign off with Champions League win

Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos wants to finish his time at Real Madrid by winning the Champions League. The German midfielder has already announced that he will retire from football at the end of Euro 2024. Kroos has been a key part of Los Blancos' recent success and has been a first-team regular this season as well. His decision to call time on his career at the top of his game has shocked the football world.

Speaking after his final game at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, Kroos paid tribute to the club and his teammates.

"It’s not easy to say something. I have felt at home these 10 years, it has been 10 unforgettable years. I can’t ask for more. It’s a different feeling knowing that it’s the last game. I wanted to enjoy this last day and I have done it for the 80 minutes I have played. I’ve always enjoyed playing here, it’s very special and I’m going to miss it," said Kroos (via Madrid Universal).

He continued:

"This is a very special team. In addition to being good players, they are good people, they are a good group, they have always shown me the respect that I think I deserve and I have felt very comfortable. I wanted to make it official before this game so that this issue will be forgotten from tomorrow. Winning the Champions League would be the best way to leave.”

Kroos has registered one goal and nine assists from 47 appearances across competitions this season.