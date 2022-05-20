Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe performs U-turn in decision about future; Gareth Bale tipped to join Cardiff City, and more - 20 May 2022

Real Madrid will end their La Liga campaign with a home game against Real Betis on Friday. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has already guided his team to the league title this season.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has reportedly decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beyond the summer. Elsewhere, Robert Page has given his go-ahead to Gareth Bale's proposed move to Cardiff City.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 20, 2022:

Kylian Mbappe performs U-turn in decision about future

Kylian Mbappe could stay at the Parc des Princes beyond the summer.

Kylian Mbappe has performed a U-turn on his decision to join Real Madrid this summer, according to The Mirror via Sky Sport Italia.

The Frenchman is in the final two months of his contract with PSG but is yet to commit his future to the club. Multiple reports claimed that Mbappe had agreed to move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano



Paris Saint-Germain have been improving their bid in the last 15 days, pushing until the end.



Mbappé's camp: new internal talks today. Real Madrid hoped to get the green light from Kylian Mbappé as early as last Tuesday... but he asked for "bit more time to reflect".

However, it now appears PSG might have managed to turn his head with an exorbitant offer. The Frenchman has reportedly decided to snub Los Blancos and extend his stay at the Parc des Princes. The La Liga giants are now no longer confident about securing his signature this summer, as per Marca.

Robert Page tips Gareth Bale to join Cardiff City

Gareth Bale is all set to leave Real Madrid this summer.

Wales national team manager Robert Page has backed Gareth Bale’s proposed move to Cardiff City. The Real Madrid forward is all set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of his contract this summer.

Speaking recently, Page said to BBC Sport (via Marca) that a move to Cardiff would suit Bale.

"It ticks all the boxes (the idea of Bale joining Cardiff City). Ultimately, it's Gareth's decision and Cardiff City's. And I think he's right to say, 'Let's throw full focus on to June 5' (Wales' World Cup qualification playoff). Let's get there first and have that discussion,” said Page.

He continued:

"We can carry on talking about it and guess and have our opinion on it, and it does make sense. It makes a lot of sense. He can base himself at a training ground he's familiar with. Ultimately, let's see what happens on the June 5, and I'll probably be the first one after the game to ask the question."

Page added that Bale’s move to Cardiff City wouldn’t affect his chances of featuring for Wales should they qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

“If he was playing for Cardiff, and we had qualified for the World Cup, I wouldn't change my thoughts or respect for Gareth whatsoever. He would definitely be a part of the World Cup squad anyway. As long as he is out playing football - that's the most important thing for us,” said Page.

He continued:

"When he turned up in March, he wasn't playing, but he had four, five, six weeks' training under his belt so he had that stamina inside him to give himself the best chance. There is nothing like playing games. He won't be match-sharp, but he was still able to put a freekick into the top corner and score two goals in a big game for us. He will absolutely need to be part of a club and training, even if he is not playing, at that tempo with other players every day."

Matthias Sammer says Liverpool could hurt Real Madrid in Champions League final

Former Borussia Dortmund captain Matthias Sammer believes Liverpool could have the upper hand on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on May 28.

Speaking to Sports Bild, Sammer heaped praise on Liverpool’s ‘brutal’ front three, saying:

"I don’t want to talk about defence, but about the quality of possession going forward: Benzema is in the form of his life. It’s amazing that Vinicius has developed very well throughout the season because Real have made a change with younger players. This can also be seen in Rodrygo or (Eduardo) Camavinga and (Federico) Valverde," said Sammer.

He continued:

"Liverpool display brutal flexibility and power up front with (Sadio) Mane, (Diogo) Jota, Luis Díaz and (Mohamed) Salah coming down the halfway, coming down the side and finally Mane emerging as a centre forward."

