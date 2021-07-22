Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe plans to join Los Blancos in 2022; club to battle with Barcelona for Bundesliga defender, and more - 22nd July 2021

Real Madrid have handed David Alaba the no. 4 jersey vacated by Sergio Ramos, and Carlo Ancelotti will hope the Austrian can have a similar influence to the former Los Blancos captain.

Alaba has the big responsibility of filling the Spaniard’s shoes, but does have the experience and expertise to carry out the job with aplomb. The La Liga giants will hope the former Bayern Munich defender can usher in a new era at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid also want to further bolster their backline this summer. Los Blancos are also looking to strengthen their attack and midfield before the end of August. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 22nd July 2021.

Kylian Mbappe plans to join Real Madrid in 2022

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is planning to move to Real Madrid for free in the summer of 2022, according to Caught Offside via Marca.

Los Blancos are putting all their efforts into securing the Frenchman this summer, but Paris Saint-Germain have no intentions of letting Mbappe leave. Mbappe’s current deal expires in a year, and the Ligue 1 giants are ready to offer the player a blockbuster contract.

However, the Frenchman has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappé will run his contract down at PSG and join Real Madrid for free next summer. (Source: MARCA) pic.twitter.com/oW9LVmlz8j — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 22, 2021

Mbappe was hoping that Real Madrid would prise him away this summer, but Los Blancos might not have the funds to complete a deal this time. As such, the Frenchman has decided to run down his current contract at PSG and move to the Santiago Bernabeu for free in the summer of 2022.

If he does go ahead with his plan, PSG might be powerless to stop Mbappe, and Real Madrid could finally have their replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Los Blancos to battle with Barcelona for Matthias Ginter

Matthias Ginter

Real Madrid are locked in a battle with Barcelona for Matthias Ginter, according to The Hard Tackle via Sky Sports Germany.

Los Blancos could lose Raphael Varane to Manchester United this summer and are making contingency plans in the event the Frenchman leaves. The La Liga giants have identified the German international as a viable option, but could face competition for his signature from the Blaugrana as well as Atletico Madrid.

World Cup winner Matthias Ginter is wanted by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, claims Sky Sport Deutschland.



The Germany international defender has entered the final year of his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach. — DIRECT SPORTZ (@kevwe) July 20, 2021

The 27-year-old has been one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Monchengladbach in 2017. His current contract expires next summer, so Real Madrid hope to secure his signature at a reduced price.

Real Madrid looking to sign Leon Goretzka for free next summer

Leon Goretzka

Real Madrid are planning to sign Leon Goretzka for free next summer, according to Marca via Bild.

The German midfielder is in the final 12 months of his current contract, and Bayern Munich’s efforts to extend his contract have not been fruitful so far. Goretzka is considering a move away from the Allianz Arena. Los Blancos have informed the German international that they intend to sign him next summer if he runs down his current deal.

With Real Madrid eager to find a long-term replacement for Luka Modric, Gotetzka would be a stellar choice. However, Los Blancos could face stiff competition for Leon Goretzka's signature from Manchester United.

Edited by Bhargav