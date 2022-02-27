Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe ready to team up with Erling Haaland at Santiago Bernabeu; Los Blancos enter race for Kalidou Koulibaly, and more - 26 February 2022

Real Madrid secured a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday in La Liga, thanks to a Karim Benzema strike. The result helped Los Blancos stay on course to lift the league title in May.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is ready to team up with Erling Haaland at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Kalidou Koulibaly.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 26th February 2022:

Kylian Mbappe ready to team up with Erling Haaland at Santiago Bernabeu

Kylian Mbappe is the rising superstar in world football.

Kylian Mbappe is willing to team up with Erling Haaland at the Santiago Bernabeu next season, according to Marca.

The Frenchman is tipped to join Real Madrid this summer, with his current contract at PSG set to expire at the end of the season. The La Liga giants have made the 23-year-old their prime target in the next transfer window.

Mbappe has been on fire for PSG recently, and remains one of their most important players. He has bagged 22 goals and 16 assists across competitions this season, and over 200 goal contributions overall since arriving at PSG in the summer of 2017.

The Frenchman has been allowed to run down his contract at the Parc des Princes. The Ligue 1 giants are offering him a blockbuster 'blank-cheque' contract to convince him to stay in Paris. However, the 23-year-old looks set to leave the Parc des Princes, and Los Blancos are his preferred destination.

The Spanish side are confident of securing his services, and have now turned their attention to Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland. Real Madrid are plotting to unite Mbappe and the Norwegian at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Prising the 21-year-old away won't be easy, but the La Liga giants are ready to fight for his signature.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid have been analysing the Haaland+Mbappé possibility from every aspect: financial, commercial, and tactical. They have come to a decision: they will go for BOTH of them this summer. #rmalive | Real Madrid have been analysing the Haaland+Mbappé possibility from every aspect: financial, commercial, and tactical. They have come to a decision: they will go for BOTH of them this summer. @marca 🚨🚨| Real Madrid have been analysing the Haaland+Mbappé possibility from every aspect: financial, commercial, and tactical. They have come to a decision: they will go for BOTH of them this summer. @marca #rmalive https://t.co/UTRjI78Jey

There were reservations in some quarters about fitting two rising superstars of the game in the same team.

However, Los Blancos believe Haaland and Mbappe could work very well together. The Frenchman agrees with that notion, especially as he is comfortable playing across the frontline. That would free up Haaland to operate in his preferred number nine position.

The Norwegian is a much sought-after player, with Barcelona also eager to secure his services and that of Mbappe. However, both players reportedly prefer a move to the Santiago Bernabeu instead of the Camp Nou.

Real Madrid enter race for Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly has performed admirably for Napoli this season.

Real Madrid are ready to compete with Barcelona for Kalidou Koulibaly, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The 30-year-old is among the finest defenders in the world at the moment and remains a hot commodity ahead of the summer. The Senegalese won the AFCON this year, but is in the final 18 months of his current contract with Napoli. His future hangs in the balance, with Los Blancos among the clubs monitoring him with interest.

The La Liga giants are expected to invest in their backline this summer, and have already pulled up a list of potential targets. Koulibaly is among the options. and could be available for cheap this summer. However, Barcelona and Inter Milan are likely to provide stiff competition for his services.

Mauricio Pochettino willing to wait for Los Blancos

Mauricio Pochettino could take over at Real Madrid.

Mauricio Pochettino is ready to turn down Manchester United to take charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to AS.

The Argentinean is expected to leave PSG this summer, with Old Trafford previously touted to be his next destination. Pochettino is the favourite to take charge of the Red Devils. However, it now appears he has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants have fared well under manager Carlo Ancelotti this season. However, the Italian’s job could be on the line if he fails to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

In that case, Los Blancos could turn to Pochettino to take over the reins at the Bernabeu. Pochettino is also eager for the jo,b and has reportedly already turned down Premier League giants United as he waits for a call from Spain.

