Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe to receive signing-on fee; Manchester United want Aurelien Tchouameni, and more - August 4, 2023

Real Madrid are working to improve their squad after a disappointing season where they missed out on the league as well as UEFA Champions League. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has brought in quite a few new names to fight for silverware in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will receive a signing-on fee if he joins Los Blancos as a free agent next summer. Elsewhere, Manchester United are eyeing a move for Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 4, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe to receive signing-on fee at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe could receive a €160 million signing-on fee if he joins Real Madrid on a Bosman move next summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The French forward's future at the Parc des Princes remains undecided, but he appears certain to leave the club soon. Paris Saint-Germain want to offload the player this year to avoid losing him for free.

There's considerable interest in the player's services from multiple clubs. Mbappe has turned down a colossal offer to move to Saudi Arabia, as he prefers to stay in Europe. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has recently played down interest from Liverpool, but the Frenchman is being eyed by multiple clubs in the Premier League.

However, he has his eyes only for Los Blancos, who also want the player. The La Liga giants prefer to have him for free and are willing to wait a year to get their man.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that PSG are convinced that the 24-year-old already has an agreement in place to join Real Madrid in 2024.

"The belief in Paris remains the same, and that is that Mbappe and Real Madrid have an agreement for the summer of 2024 in a deal with a signing-on fee as high as €160m," wrote Jacobs.

Mbappe has been kept out of the Parisians' pre-season tour as they look to push him out of the club.

Manchester United want Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni (left) is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have set their sights on Aurelien Tchouameni, according to SPORT.

Manager Erik ten Hag has specifically asked for the French midfielder, whose future at Real Madrid remains up in the air. Tchouameni has failed to live up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu, but there's a belief that he will turn things around.

However, the Red Devils are ready to test Madrid's resolve with an impressive bid. Ten Hag is building a team to fight for the league and Champions League. The Dutch manager already signed Casemiro from the La Liga giants last summer and is now planning to go for his replacement as well.

Real Madrid would ideally like to keep the player at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, with a blockbuster move for Mbappe just around the corner, they could be tempted raise funds from player sales.

Ancelotti is well stocked in midfield following the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer. As such, the Italian could have no qualms about letting Tchouameni leave.

Vinicius Junior requested No. 7 shirt

Vinicius Junior is the new No. 7 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius requested to wear the No. 7 shirt for Real Madrid this summer, according to journalist Mario Contegana.

The Brazilian forward has been a revelation for the La Liga giants in the last few seasons. He was previously wearing the No. 20 shirt but had his heart set on the coveted No. 7.

The fabled shirt number has been donned by some of the greatest players on the planet, including Vinicius' idol Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the No. 7 at the Santiago Bernabeu has lost its shine since the departure of the Portuguese in 2018. His predecessors Mariano Diaz and Eden Hazard have failed to do justice to the number.

As such, when Vinicius asked to shift to the No. 7, Los Blancos immediately obliged. Los Blancos consider the Brazilian an integral part of their future plans and consider him one of the club's biggest assets.