Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe reportedly regretting decision to reject Los Blancos; club monitoring PSV forward, and more - October 11, 2022

Real Madrid will travel to the Polish Army Stadium on Tuesday (October 11) to face Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti's wards are atop Group F with nine points and will secure their passage to the knockouts with a win.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe could be regretting his decision to turn down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are monitoring a PSV Eindhoven forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 11, 2022:

Kylian Mbappe reportedly regretting decision to reject Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Kylian Mbappe could be ruing his decision to turn down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Marca.

The Frenchman was heavily courted by Real Madrid this summer, and looked set to make a grand entrance into La Liga on a Bosman move. However, Mbappe had a change of heart at the eleventh hour and opted to remain with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

It now looks like that decision has come back to haunt him, though. The Frenchman has displayed worrying signs on the pitch, hinting that all is not well with him in Paris.

The 23-year-old looks unhappy and irritated, and his numbers are nowhere close to last season, bagging 11 goals and zero assists. Mbappe is no longer the main man at the Parc des Princes, and he's apparently not happy about it.

New manager Christophe Galtier has asked Mbappe to operate in a No. 9 role, which is not his preferred position. The Frenchman's social media activity also indicates that he's frustrated at the role. Galtier recently admitted that the club were looking for a new No. 9 this summer, but a move failed to materialise.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have moved on from the disappointment and have gone from strength to strength under Carlo Ancelotti. Real Madrid have also rubbed salt on Mbappe's wounds by enjoying an unbeaten run in the league and Europe. Incidentally, PSG are also unbeaten this season, winning ten of their 12 games across competitions.

Los Blancos monitoring Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Cody Gakpo, according to The Athletic via Marca. The Dutch winger has caught the eye with his assured performances for PSV Eindhoven recently. Gakpo has registered 13 goals from 16 appearances for the Eredivisie giants this season, prompting Los Blancos to take notice.

The La Liga giants already have Vinicius Junior operating on the left flank, which is Gakpo's preferred position. The Dutchman is equally adept at operating across the frontline, and his versatility could be the reason behind the interest from the Santiago Bernabeu. The 23-year-old’s PSV contract runs till 2026, and he's expected to cost around €50 million.

Gakpo is the Eredivisie top scorer this season with nine goals in as many games and has also netted thrice in the UEFA Europa League.

Bruno Guimaraes confirms interest from Real Madrid this summer

Bruno Guimaraes has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bruno Guimaraes has said that he had a conversation with Real Madrid this summer over a possible move. The La Liga giants were heavily linked with the Brazilian, but a move failed to materialise. However, they continue to have their eyes on the 24-year-old.

After scoring a brace against Brentford this weekend, as relayed by AS, Guimaraes reiterated his commitment to Newcastle United.

“I feel at home here. Real Madrid are the best team in the world. It was just a conversation; it was nothing more. I never doubted the project (here); I believed in it from the beginning. I always wanted to play in the Premier League and enjoy it. The fans love me, and I love them. I’m not joking; I feel at home here. I need to keep moving forward,” said Guimaraes.

The Brazilian has appeared seven times for the Magpies this season, scoring twice.

