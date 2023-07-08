Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe set for 2024 move; Xabi Alonso identified as Carlo Ancelotti replacement, and more - July 8, 2023

Real Madrid are working to improve their squad ahead of a vital season. Los Blancos missed out on the league and UEFA Champions League last campaign.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain believe Kylian Mbappe has already agreed to join the La Liga giants next summer. Elsewhere, Xabi Alonso is the favourite to replace current boss Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 8, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe set for 2024 move

Kylian Mbappe's future remains up in the air

PSG are worried that Kylian Mbappe has already agreed to join Real Madrid, according to Sky Sports.

The French forward's contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires at the end of next season, and he has an option to extend the deal by a further year. However, the 24-year-old has already informed the Parisians that he will not exercise the one-year clause.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of Mbappe and are believed to be the player's next destination. The La Liga giants were previously planning to sign the player on a Bosman move next summer. However, they are not averse to securing his services on a blockbuster deal this year.

PSG remain keen to keep their star player at the Parc des Princes but are willing to cash in on him if the Frenchman continues to stall an extension. However, the Parisians also believe that Mbappe might have already agreed to move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent next summer.

Xabi Alonso identified as Carlo Ancelotti replacement

Xavi Alonso could take charge at the Santiago Bernabeu next year

Xavi Alonso is leading the race to replace Ancelotti at Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The Italian manager's contract with the La Liga giants runs out at the end of next season. Ancelotti has reportedly agreed to take charge of the Brazil national team in June 2024.

Alonso has done a splendid job since taking charge of Bayer Leverkusen last year. In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that the Spanish manager will not leave the Bundesliga side this summer.

"We believe Xabi Alonso is the number one option to replace Carlo Ancelotti in 2024 (at which point the Italian will become the next manager of Brazil),” wrote Falk.

He continued:

“There were also ideas this summer, but he’s very clear in this position. He told Leverkusen he won’t leave this summer because he knows that he’s still new, and he won’t put the club in this situation."

The German journalist added that Alonso is interested in taking charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“But in 2024, there would be no excuse if Real Madrid is asking for him. Of course, he’s interested and Leverkusen knows that there will be the possibility of Real Madrid coming in for him.

"I think at the moment he is one of the biggest solutions and has the best chance to get this job," wrote Falk.

Alonso is well aware of the ins and outs of the La Liga giants having spent five season at the club.

Endrick outlines reason for joining Real Madrid

Endrick has said that he always dreamed of joining Real Madrid. The La Liga giants signed the talented Brazilian last summer but he will only leave Palmeiras in 2024.

Speaking to Marca, the 16-year-old said that his parents wanted to name him after Los Blancos legend Alfredo Di Stefano.

"Real Madrid are a team I love. I grew up watching Real Madrid idols and I went looking for more of the history and there's even a funny anecdote that I'm not going to tell here but that my parents can tell.

"Well, okay, I'll tell it. My name was not going to be Endrick; it was going to be Di Stefano, who was a Real Madrid player," said Endrick.

Endrick also said that he wants to follow in the footsteps of his idols and took it as a challenge to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I also looked up to the Brazilians who have played there, like Ronaldo Nazario, Vinicius now, Rodrygo, Eder Militao.

"Then, as I saw my idols playing there, as I saw the history of Real Madrid, I became even more interested. I became interested in the biggest club in Europe," said Endrick.

He continued:

"Then I saw it as a challenge for me to try to play for Real Madrid, which was the team I always wanted. To play for Real Madrid. That's why I chose Real Madrid. I always wanted to go there."

Endrick could be a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.

