Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe set to earn €50 million per year; 2 clubs interested in Isco, and more - 1 February 2022

Real Madrid face Athletic Club in the quarter-finals of the Copa Del Rey on Thursday. Los Blancos are in contention for a domestic treble, having already won the Spanish Super Cup. They are also in the Round of 16 of the Champions League, where they'll face Ligue 1 giants PSG.

Meanwhile, PSG star striker Kylian Mbappe could earn an annual salary of €50 million if he moves to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, two clubs are interested in Los Blancos midfielder Isco.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 1st February 2022.

Kylian Mbappe set to earn €50 million per year at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is set to earn €50 million per year at Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe could earn €50 million per year at Real Madrid, according to Marca via The Bild. The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current contract with PSG. The Parisians are desperate to tie him down to a new deal, but the 23-year-old has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe has evolved into one of the most lethal strikers in the world at the Parc des Princes. However, the Ligue 1 giants are in a precarious situation with their prized asset. Mbappe was subject to an intense pursuit by Los Blancos last summer. The Spanish giants offered around €200 million for his services, which was rejected by PSG.

That decision has come back to haunt the French side. The 23-year-old hasn't yet to put pen to paper on a new deal, and now looks set to leave for free this summer. Real Madrid have always been his preferred destination, and he looks set to complete his dream move this year.

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe has agreed to sign with Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer, according to Bild 🤝 Kylian Mbappe has agreed to sign with Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer, according to Bild 🤝 https://t.co/eg2bHYYEgX

The La Liga giants have already agreed terms with the Frenchman. Mbappe is set to earn €50 million gross per year after the move, which will make him the highest-paid player in the world. The move, though, will only be made official after the Champions League Round of 16 tie between the two clubs.

PSG have reportedly given up hope on extending the Frenchman's stay at the Parc des Princes. The 23-year-old continues to express a desire to win trophies with the Parisians. Meanwhile, Los Blancos are also negotiating with Borussia Dortmund to sign Erling Haaland.

Arsenal and Sevilla interested in Isco

Arsenal and Sevilla are interested in Isco.

Arsenal and Sevilla are interested in Isco, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Spaniard is all set to leave Real Madrid as a free agent this summer. The 29-year-old has failed to break into Carlo Ancelotti's plans this season, and has struggled for regular game time at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has played only 12 times this season, scoring twice.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🥇| Isco, Bale and Marcelo will all leave and this will be taken advantage of by Real Madrid to reinforce the squad with the wages saved. 🥇| Isco, Bale and Marcelo will all leave and this will be taken advantage of by Real Madrid to reinforce the squad with the wages saved. @jfelixdiaz 🚨🥇| Isco, Bale and Marcelo will all leave and this will be taken advantage of by Real Madrid to reinforce the squad with the wages saved. @jfelixdiaz

Isco already has the likes of Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga ahead of him in the pecking order. With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric still going strong, Los Blancos have no qualms about letting the Spaniard leave.

Arsenal are plotting to pick him up for free at the end of the season. However, Sevilla are ready to offer him a stay in La Liga.

Everton considered late move for Luka Jovic

Everton considered a late move for Luka Jovic on transfer deadline day.

Everton considered a late move for Luka Jovic on transfer deadline day, according to The Hard Tackle via The Daily Telegraph.

The Serbian marksman is an isolated figure at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 24-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since joining the club in 2019. He has scored only thrice in nearly 50 games across competitions. Real Madrid have run out of patience, and are willing to offload him this year. With the La Liga giants plotting to add Haaland to their ranks, Jokic has become dispensable.

The Toffees hoped to secure a loan move this winter. New manager Frank Lampard was eager to add a back-up to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in his squad. Jovic emerged as a viable option, and Everton attempted a late move to get their man. However, the transfer bid was rejected by Los Blancos.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #EFC



Real Madrid have turned down Everton approaches for Luka Jović today. No chance. Dele Alli has just signed his contract with Everton. Time for official announcement now.Real Madrid have turned down Everton approaches for Luka Jović today. No chance. #DeadlineDay Dele Alli has just signed his contract with Everton. Time for official announcement now. 🔵⏳ #EFCReal Madrid have turned down Everton approaches for Luka Jović today. No chance. #DeadlineDay

Interestingly, Jokic also spent the second half of last season on loan, at Eintracht Frankfurt.

