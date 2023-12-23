Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe slammed for rejecting Los Blancos in 2022; club want Raphael Varane, and more - December 23, 2023

Real Madrid head into the winter break sitting atop the La Liga break, ahead of Girona on goal difference. Carlo Ancelotti's team next face Mallorca in the first week of January.

Meanwhile, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has been slammed for turning down Los Blancos last year. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are eyeing a move for their former centre-back Raphael Varane, who's now at Manchester United.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 23, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe slammed for rejecting Real Madrid in 2022

Kylian Mbappe (right) is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Bordeaux forward Christophe Duggary has criticised Kylian Mbappe for turning down a move to Real Madrid in 2022.

The 25-year-old was close to moving to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent that summer before perfoming a late U-turn and signing a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe could be available once again on a Bosman move next summer, with his contract expiring in just over six months.

Los Blancos remain linked with the French superstar, with AS saying that he will be afforded till January 15 to agree a move. Speaking recently, as cited by Defensa Central, Dugarry pointed out that his compatriot's career planning has been a disaster so far.

"His stats are there, but I find that in terms of career plan, he is a disaster. He is a bit of everything and anything. (Mbappe) doesn’t say what he does. He doesn’t do what he says.

"He talks to you about Real Madrid as his childhood dream, but when he can go, he doesn’t go because the Emir of Qatar appeared and gave him millions to change his mind," said Dugarry.

He continued:

“In terms of exemplarity, there is still progress to be made. He is now 25 years old and still young. He won a lot of things. He made mistakes. He didn’t succeed in everything, like everyone else, so hopefully, he can analyse what he did right and what he did wrong.”

L'Equipe has said that Mbappe could also extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Los Blancos want Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane could be on the move this winter.

Real Madrid coaches will welcome Raphael Varane back with open arms, according to AS.

The La Liga giants are looking for defensive reinforcements following the recent injury to David Alaba. The Austrian defender ruptured his ACL and is set to be sidelined for the rest of the season. Los Blancos are already missing Eder Militao, who picked up a similar injury at the start of the season.

With Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger the only senior options at centre-back left for Ancelotti, a new defender has become a priority. Varana, who left Real Madrid to join Manchester United in 2021, has emerged as an option.

The Frenchman is unsettled at Old Trafford after dropping down the pecking order this season. He remains linked with an exit in January, and a Santiago Bernabeu return could be on the cards.

Real Madrid face competition for Goncalo Inacio

Goncalo Inacio has caught the eye recently.

Real Madrid face competition from Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal for the signature of Goncalo Ramos, according to SPORT.

The Portuguese defender has been a revelation for Sporting this campaign and is a mainstay at the back under Ruben Amorim. Inacio has appeared 22 times for the Portuguese side this season across competitions, starting 19.

Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and dream of seeing him at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants are in troubled waters following an injury crisis at the back, and Inacio is among the players being eyed right now.

With Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba on the wrong side of 30, the 22-year-old could help Real Madrid lay down succession plans. However, prising Inacio away won't be a straightforward affair, given the interest in his services and his €60 million release clause.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here