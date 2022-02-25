Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe turns down PSG contract renewal offer; Los Blancos not planning to sign right-back, and more - 25 February 2022

Real Madrid will be determined to maintain their grip on top spot in La Liga when they face Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. Los Blancos remain the favourites to lift the title.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has turned down a contract renewal offer from PSG. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are not planning to sign a right-back this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 25th February 2022:

Kylian Mbappe turns down PSG's contract renewal offer

Kylian Mbappe could swap PSG for Real Madrid this summer.

Kylian Mbappe has turned down a blank-cheque contract renewal offer from PSG, according to Marca. The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current contract with the Parisians. Real Madrid are plotting to sign him on a Bosman move this summer.

The 23-year-old has evolved into one of the best players in the world since joining PSG in 2017. Mbappe has been outstanding this season, and has registered 36 goal contributions across competitions.

He was the difference when PSG met Los Blancos last week in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg, scoring a 94th-minute winner. The Frenchman is expected to leave his mark in the second leg on March 9 too.

PSG offered Kylian Mbappe a blank check and told him to write down the price he wanted.



Mbappe also rejected this offer.



[Mario Cortegana] PSG offered Kylian Mbappe a blank check and told him to write down the price he wanted.Mbappe also rejected this offer. [Mario Cortegana] https://t.co/4gGXQpY240

The La Liga giants have made the 23-year-old their numero uno target this summer, and are also the player's preferred destination. However, PSG are not ready to throw in the towel just yet. The Ligue 1 giants want to make Mbappe the best-paid player in the world.

The French giants have already made the player a colossal offer, significantly more than the €90 million gross they were previously willing to pay him. However, Mbappe has rejected the proposal. The Frenchman loves the Parisians, and wanted the club to earn from his sale last season.

However, his priority right now is to go all the way in the Champions League to help the French giants fulfil their longstanding dream. Real Madrid are willing to bide their time, and are confident Mbappe will come to a decision soon.

The Frenchman would earn quite a bit less at Los Blancos, but money is not a defining factor for the player.

Real Madrid not planning to sign a right-back

Dani Carvajal retains the trust of the club hierarchy.

Real Madrid are not planning to sign a right-back this summer, according to Marca. The La Liga giants were previously expected to invest in a new full-back this summer.

Dani Carvajal has endured a difficult season so far, and things have gone from bad to worse against PSG. Despite having a night to forget against Mbappe, the Spaniard retains the trust of manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Real Madrid have full confidence in Dani Carvajal and will NOT sign any right-back in the summer. Real Madrid have full confidence in Dani Carvajal and will NOT sign any right-back in the summer. @jfelixdiaz 🚨 Real Madrid have full confidence in Dani Carvajal and will NOT sign any right-back in the summer. @jfelixdiaz 🇪🇸 https://t.co/37irataKUj

The Italian is convinced Carvajal would be back to his best as soon as he gets back to full fitness. The 30-year-old's current contract extends till 2025, and Los Blancos are happy with him.

Apart from Carvajal, the Spanish giants also have Alvaro Odriozola and Lucas Vazquez on their roster. As such, a new right-back is not in their plans for the summer.

Marco Asensio has offers from Premier League teams

Marco Asensio (right) is firmly in Ancelotti's plans.

Marco Asensio is wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool, according to Sport Witness via Eduardo Inda.

The Spaniard is in the final 18 months of his current deal. Real Madrid are ready to tie him down to a new contract, and have offered him €4.5 million per year with an additional €1.5 million in variables. Asensio has featured heavily for Ancelotti recently, so the Italian wants him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Arsenal and Liverpool are plotting to take him to the Premier League. Both clubs have presented significantly bigger offers to the player. The Premier League duo are willing to hand him close to €7 million in wages. While Los Blancos want to keep Asensio at the club, they won't match that offer.

