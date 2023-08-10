Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe turns down PSG renewal offer; Los Blancos want Izan Merino, and more - August 10, 2023

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations for the upcoming season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be eager to fight for both the league and UEFA Champions League after missing out on both trophies last campaign.

Meanwhile, star striker Kylian Mbappe, a Madrid target, has turned down the latest renewal proposal from Paris Saint-Germain. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in Malaga defender Izan Merino.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 10, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe turns down PSG renewal offer

Kylian Mbappe’s future remains undecided.

Kylian Mbappe has turned down the PSG's latest attempts to tie him down to a new deal, according to journalist Julien Laurens.

The French forward is a target for Real Madrid, who're planning to sign him on a Bosman move next year. The Parisians are desperate not to lose the 24-year-old for free in 2024 and are working diligently to find a solution to the situation.

Laurens told ESPN FC that the Parisians are looking to unsettle Mbappe.

“Why don’t you extend and we put a clause in that extension that says that in the summer of 2024, we will give you a guaranteed selling clause for a certified amount of money so that you can go to whatever club you want to,” said Laurens.

He continued:

“He said no to that, and that’s the second time they have tried to put that in his contract, and he said no. So there is still a power struggle between him and the club, and that’s another step towards trying to unsettle him.”

The Frenchman has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid want Izan Merino

Real Madrid are interested in Izan Merino, according to Malaga sporting director Loren Juarros.

The 17-year-old has caught the eye with his impressive rise at the Andalusian club. The teenage central defender has also featured for the Spanish under-17 side, earning him admirers at clubs across Europe.

Speaking recently, as cited by AS, Juarros expressed a desire to keep Merino at Malaga for now.

“Real Madrid were interested in Izan quite some time ago, and we are stopping them. Izan is a boy with deep roots at the club, and we are going to do everything we can to stop him leaving.

"We want him to stay, and Malaga are not considering any other option. Real Madrid have expressed interest, but we’ve never thought about him leaving here,” said Juarros.

Ancelotti is well stocked at the back, but the club could be eager to get his hands on a generational talent like Merino.

Antonio Rudiger wants to win Champions League with Los Blancos

Antonio Rudiger is eying European triumph at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Antonio Rudiger is eager to win the Champions League with Real Madrid. The German defender joined the La Liga giants last summer but has been in and out of the team.. He remains a crucial member of the first team, though, ahead of the new season.

Rudiger told GQ Magazine that he remains hungry to win trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I don’t feel like I’ve won everything, to be completely honest. One of my main goals now is to win the Champions League with Real Madrid, because not winning it here is like a failure.

"I’m at the peak of my abilities. I’m 30 years old, and I’m hungry for trophies,” said Rudiger.

The German central defender won the Copa del Rey in his debut season with Los Blancos and two other trophies.