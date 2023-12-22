Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe urged to clarify future, Los Blancos eyeing Mason Greenwood, and more - December 22, 2023

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Alaves at Mendizorroza on Thursday (December 21) in La Liga. A 92nd-minute Lucas Vazquez header secured all three points for Carlo Ancelotti’s team, who had been reduced to 10 men following Nacho’s 54th-minute red card.

Meanwhile, in transfer news, Kylian Mbappe has been urged by a French football pundit to provide clarity about his future. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in Mason Greenwood.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from December 22, 2023.

Kylian Mbappe urged to clarify future by pundit

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Football pundit Daniel Riolo has urged Kylian Mbappe to provide an update on his future. The French superstar is reportedly a priority target for Real Madrid ahead of the summer of 2024. Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is all set to expire at the end of this season and he hasn’t agreed to an extension yet.

As per AS, Los Blancos will knock on the 25-year-old’s door at the turn of the year and offer him until January 15 to answer to their proposal. However, a separate report from L’Equipe has said that a stay at the Parc des Princes cannot be entirely ruled out.

Speaking recently, as cited by PSG TALK, Riolo expressed disappointment at Mbappe’s handling of his future.

“He had a painfully managed summer; even if I always said that the fault was certainly more on the club’s side than his, he was not totally perfect either. I think it was more the club that messed up than him, but he never spoke,” said Riolo.

He continued:

“He hasn’t spoken for a year. Even in the French team’s last matches, he did not speak, even though he’s captain, and he skipped the press conferences. With PSG, he doesn’t speak; with the Blues, he stops talking. He is afraid of being asked questions. Before, he was a boy who was afraid of nothing.”

Mbappe has appeared 282 times for the Ligue 1 champions, registering a club record 233 goals and setting up 100 more.

Real Madrid eyeing Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Mason Greenwood, according to TEAMtalk.

The English forward left Manchester United in the summer following off-field issues and joined Getafe on loan. He has done very well so far, amassing five goals and four assists from 15 games across competitions so far.

The 22-year-old was particularly impressive against Atletico Madrid earlier this week. He tormented Diego Simeone’s defense and helped his team secure a 3-3 draw at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium.

Greenwood’s efforts have caught the eye of the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy. Los Blancos have had their eyes on the Englishman ever since he broke into the Red Devils’ starting XI a few seasons ago. Greenwood doesn’t appear to have a future at Old Trafford, regardless of how well he performs this season, and an exit could materialise next summer.

Los Blancos yet to make decision on defender pursuit, says Fabrizio Romano

David Alaba picked up an ACL injury last weekend

Real Madrid are yet to make a decision on signing a new defender in January, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The La Liga giants are facing an injury crisis this season, with multiple players out with long-term knocks. The defense has been severely affected, with Eder Militao picking up an ACL injury at the beginning of the campaign.

While they have managed well so far, things went from bad to worse last weekend when David Alaba ruptured his ACL as well. Los Blancos are now down to their bare bones at the back and have been linked with defensive reinforcements ahead of the winter transfer window.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano admitted that the club are discussing a new defender, but added that a deal in January is difficult to complete.

“Real Madrid are still active in discussing the possibility of bringing in a new centre-back in January, so keep an eye on this one in the next few days. My understanding is that there are no specific names yet but Real Madrid will keep discussing it and will decide soon, the decision involves also Carlo Ancelotti so let’s see what they decide to do,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“There are many interesting players around, but in January it’s very difficult to find cheap opportunities. I personally love Lille’s impressive young centre-back Leny Yoro – he’s a top talent, but expensive.”

Former Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has reportedly emerged as a target for Los Blancos, according to SPORT.

