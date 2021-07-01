Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe doesn't want to renew his PSG contract, Los Blancos star set to join AC Milan on loan and more - 1st July 2021

The summer represents an opportunity for Real Madrid to try and alleviate the frustrations of the 2020/21 season. Los Blancos finished second in La Liga and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Chelsea in the semi-finals. The La Liga giants also failed to assert their influence in the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana, ending the season without silverware for the first time in over a decade.

Real Madrid have already appointed Carlo Ancelotti to steer them back to glory. The Italian is looking to streamline his squad and bolster his attack by the end of the summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer news from 1 July 2021.

Kylian Mbappe doesn’t want to renew his PSG contract

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has informed PSG that he doesn’t want to sign a new deal, according to AS via L’Equipe. The Frenchman’s current contract expires in 12 months and he has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are eager to boost their forward line this summer after an underwhelming season and have made the 22-year-old their number one target. However, the Ligue 1 giants have no desire to let him leave.

🚨🌕| PSG's official stance is that they are refusing to listen to offers for Kylian Mbappé and that he will have to run down his contract, but Real Madrid know that, sooner or later, PSG will have to give up. @jfelixdiaz #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 1, 2021

Mbappe plans to see out his current contract and depart in a year for free. That would bode very well for Real Madrid’s plans, who might not have the finances to fund a deal this summer. PSG are attempting to tie Mbappe down to a new contract for quite a few months, but their efforts have not been fruitful so far.

Real Madrid star set to join AC Milan on loan

Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz is set for another loan spell with AC Milan, according to Sempremilan via Mundo Deportivo. The Spaniard spent last season on loan with the Rossoneri and impressed the club's hierarchy.

Diaz managed 39 appearances across all competitions and even found the back of the net on seven occasions. The Serie A giants have now struck a deal with Los Blancos to extend his stay at the San Siro.

🚨 Brahim Diaz to Milan is almost done on loan for €2-3M with option to buy for €22M with Real Madrid holding a buy back option worth €27M



[@SkySport] pic.twitter.com/69stnjQIW6 — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) June 29, 2021

Diaz will join AC Milan on a one-year loan deal and the Rossoneri will have an option to buy the player at the end of the deal for €22m. Real Madrid have even included a €27m buyback clause in the deal.

Thiago Silva heaps praise on Real Madrid defender

Eder Militao

Thiago Silva praised countryman Eder Militao in a recent press conference. The two are currently on duty for the Brazilian national team at Copa America. Militao enjoyed a breakthrough 2020/21 season with Real Madrid, impressing in the second half of the season when Los Blancos were without both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

With Ramos leaving the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and Varane’s future still uncertain, the Brazilian is tipped to step up and be counted on in the upcoming campaign.

Thiago Silva has backed his countryman to become a pivotal figure for Real Madrid in the coming days.

“I’m sure that he will be one of the core players for Real Madrid from now on, after Sergio Ramos’ departure” said Thiago Silva.

