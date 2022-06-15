Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe wanted Aurelien Tchouameni to join PSG; Los Blancos initiate contact to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder, and more - June 14, 2022

Real Madrid enjoyed a brilliant campaign under manager Carlo Ancelotti, winning the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles. However, they remain eager to improve their squad over the summer as they seek to continue their domestic and European dominance.

Meanwhile, Aurelien Tchouameni has said that Kylian Mbappe wanted him to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Elsewhere, Los Blancos have initiated talks to sign a Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 14, 2022:

Kylian Mbappe wanted Aurelien Tchouameni to join PSG

Aurelien Tchouameni (centre) has completed his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Aurelien Tchouameni has said that Kylian Mbappe wanted him to join PSG. The French midfielder joined Real Madrid earlier this month and was presented by the club on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press (as reported by Marca), the 22-year-old said that he always wanted to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

“As soon as Real Madrid's offer came along, I told my agent to close the deal. There were other negotiations, but the first option was Real Madrid. By the Champions League final, there were already negotiations with Real Madridm and it's true that when I saw the games against PSG or (Manchester) City, I wrote to my agent and saidm 'Do everything possible to take me there, please'.” said Tchouameni.

He continued:

"Kylian Mbappe decided to stay at PSG, and he already knew I was leaving Monaco and wanted to know if I could go to PSG, but I told him I wanted (to sign for) Real Madrid, and he understood perfectly."

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe wanted Aurelien Tchouameni to go to PSG Kylian Mbappe wanted Aurelien Tchouameni to go to PSG 🇫🇷 https://t.co/7bYlCP9xzO

The 22-year-old said that he spoke with Karim Benzema, Eduardo Camavinga and Carlo Ancelotti as well:

"I have been lucky enough to speak to Benzema and Camavinga. In the case of Camavinga we have seen how he has improved in his first year, and I will be lucky enough to play at the club with the best striker in the world (Benzema).

He added:

"When the negotiations were progressing, he wrote to me and asked if he could help me. Carlo Ancelotti spoke to me too during the negotiations and told me I should come to Real Madrid to continue learning

Tchouameni also added that he is comfortable playing as a number six or eight in midfield.

“I've played with two midfielders since I was a kid, and at Real Madrid my position would be a No.6 in a 4-3-3, but I can play as a No.8 too. I can play in both positions. I have no problem playing at the back or the front (in the middle third)."

Real Madrid initiate contact to sign Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham (left) is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have initiated talks to sign Jude Bellngham next year, according to Sport Bible via Cadena Ser.

The La Liga giants are working to bolster their squad this summer. However, they will be unable to sign a non-EU player till Vinicius Junior receives a Spanish passport. So a move for Bellingham next summer could suit Los Blancos well.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



They estimate the fee to be around €90 million.



via Real Madrid are in talks with BVB to sign Jude Bellingham in 2023.They estimate the fee to be around €90 million.via @PacojoSER Real Madrid are in talks with BVB to sign Jude Bellingham in 2023.They estimate the fee to be around €90 million. via @PacojoSER https://t.co/HBhzGzl7za

The Spanish giants are willing to offer €90 million to secure the English midfielder's signature. The 18 year-old has been a revelation for Borussia Dortmund but looks set to leave the club next summer. There’s already a beeline for his signature, but it appears he could be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Florentino Perez eyes more success next season

Levante UD vs Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has congratulated Tchouameni on completing his move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking during the player’s unveiling (as reported by Marca), Perez said that the squad needs to be strengthened ahead of the new season.

“Dear Aurelien, congratulations, because you are fulfilling your dream of playing for Real Madrid. At the age of 22, you had a choice, and you have chosen Real Madrid. Your teammates, Benzema and Camavinga, will have told you about the magic of the Bernabeu. Now you will discover it for yourself,” said Perez.

He continued:

“We have a great squad, with players who have won five Champions League titles, but the next challenges will be tough, so we must strengthen ourselves and sign players who believe in this club and who are hungry to win.”

Perez added:

"Today begins a stage in your life that you will be proud of. In a few minutes, you will wear the shirt of Real Madrid, the one you have chosen."

