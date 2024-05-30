Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe wants AC Milan move, Los Blancos eyeing PSG ace, and more - May 30, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing to end the season with a bang when they face Borussia Dortmund at Wembley in the Champions League final on Saturday, June 1. Carlo Ancelotti's team have already won the La Liga title as well as the Spanish Supercup this season.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has hinted that he could be open to a move to AC Milan in the future. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in Achraf Hakimi.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 30, 2024.

Kylian Mbappe wants AC Milan move

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has expressed a desire to play for AC Milan in the future.

The French superstar has already bid adieu to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and will leave the club once his contract expires at the end of next month. Real Madrid are hot on his heels and Mbappe's move to the Santiago Bernabeu is all but confirmed.

The 25-year-old is among the best players in the world right now and there's no shortage of interest in his services right now. Los Blancos have been attempting to sign him for ages and their wait is reportedly coming to an end this summer. However, Mbappe has sent the rumour mill into overdrive by professing his love for the Rossoneri.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, the Frenchman added that he watches every game of the Serie A giants.

"When I was a kid, I was a fan of Milan, and I always said that if one day I come to Italy, I am going to play at Milan. So we never know what can happen, but I always watch the Italian league - every game of Milan,” said Mbappe.

He continued:

"Since I was a young kid, I was with a family close to mine, they are big Milan fans, and I was always there as a kid in their house to watch Milan's games. So now I keep watching the games, but we never know what can happen.”

He concluded:

"I was in Paris, I'm going to have a new club now, and I'm really happy with what I have, but you never know what can happen. The only thing I can say is that I watch Serie A, it's a really good league and we see that next year, they're going to have many teams in the Champions League. They improve a lot, and I wish them good luck."

A move to the San Siro is unlikely to materialize this summer, as AC Milan don't have the funds to afford Mbappe's exorbitant wages.

Real Madrid eyeing Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Achraf Hakimi, according to AS.

The Moroccan right-back rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu but left after failing to break into the first team. After an impressive stint with Inter Milan, Hakimi found his way to PSG and has been a first team regular at the Parc des Princes since. However, the player reportedly harbours a desire to return to Los Blancos in the future.

The La Liga giants are likely to be in the market for a new right-back soon. Dani Carvajal is already on the wrong side of 30, as is his backup Lucas Vazquez. Hakimi's stock have been on the rise in the past few seasons and he could be the ideal candidate for the job.

Real Madrid are impressed with his efforts so far and are willing to consider a move in the future. The 25-year-old's contract with the Parisians is set to expire in 2026 and he hasn't signed a new deal. As such, a cut-price move could be on the cards next summer.

Girona want Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos

Girona are planning to move for Dani Ceballos this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish midfielder signed a new deal with Real Madrid last year, but that decision has come back to haunt him. Ceballos has struggled for changes this season, registering just 27 appearances across competitions, mostly from the bench. The 27-year-old is understandably a frustrated man and is planning to move on to greener pastures.

Girona are ready to take advantage of the situation. They have identified Ceballos as the ideal replacement for Aleix Garcia, who could leave this summer. Los Blancos are likely to let him go for €15m.

