Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe wants Los Blancos move; club not in Erling Haaland talks, and more - November 25, 2023

Real Madrid will travel to Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Saturday (November 25) to face Cadiz in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team will be keen to pick up three points to pile the pressure on surprise leaders Girona.

Meanwhile, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has eyes only for Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are not in talks to sign Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 25, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe wants Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe has been linked to the Santiago Bernabeu for a while.

Kylian Mbappe is keen to join Real Madrid next summer, according to journalist Jose Alvarez.

The French superstar is a long-term target for the La Liga giants, who failed to secure his services on two previous occasions. Mbappe's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, but he hasn't agreed a new deal yet.

The Parisians remain eager to tie him down to a new deal, although their efforts have been in vain so far. On El Chiringuito's Twitch channel, Alvarez said that the 24-year-old doesn't want to sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes.

"In three weeks, something big is going to happen with Mbappe. Mbappe only wants to play for Real Madrid next season. It is not in his plans to renew with PSG.

"The forward puts his future in the hands of Florentino. He has already bought a house in Madrid. Mbappe believes that the summer of 2024 is the time to arrive at Real Madrid," said Alvarez.

Mbappe will be free to enter a pre-agreement with Los Blancos in January regarding a move next summer.

Los Blancos not in Erling Haaland talks

Erling Haaland has been on red-hot form at the Emirates.

Real Madrid are not in talks to sign Erling Haaland, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

As per AS, the La Liga giants are planning to sign either the Norwegian striker or Kylian Mbappe next summer. Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta recently added to speculation by refusing to rule out her client's move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Pimenta's comments have been misinterpreted.

"There’s absolutely nothing concrete regarding Erling Haaland at this stage, despite people reading more into his agent, Rafaela Pimenta’s recent answers to questions.

"Personally, I think she’s just giving normal answers to normal questions. Haaland is not thinking about anything else other than Man City and the club’s focus on this season. I don’t think Pimenta is being evasive or difficult at all," wrote Romano.

Haaland could be the ideal replacement for Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid planning Joselu stay

Real Madrid are planning to tie Joselu down to a permanent deal, according to club insider Ronda P.

The veteran striker arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer on loan from Espanyol. Los Blancos paid a loan fee of half a million for his services and have the option to sign him permanently for €1.5 million. The club have been impressed by the player's efforts so far.

The 33-year-old has five goals and two assists in 16 appearances across competitions, only seven of which have been starts.

The player could be a decent backup option in the squad, even if the La Liga giants bring in a big name striker in the summer.

Given that keeping hold of Joselu will hardly put a dent in the pocket, a move for the player could to be a smart decision.