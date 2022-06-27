Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: LA Galaxy hoping for Gareth Bale's long-term stay; club ready to offload Spanish duo, and more - June 27, 2022

Real Madrid are planning to improve their squad this summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti enjoyed a fruitful campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu after rejoining the club last summer. The Italian will hope to continue his team's domestic and continental dominance next season as well.

Meanwhile, LA Galaxy are hoping Gareth Bale would stay at the club for a while. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are ready to cash in on two Spaniards. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 27, 2022:

LA Galaxy hoping for Gareth Bale's long-term stay

Gareth Bale has moved to the MLS.

LA Galaxy are hoping to keep Gareth Bale at the club for a long time, according to club co-president and general manager John Thorrington.

The Welshman will leave Real Madrid at the end of the month as a free agent. He recently revealed that he's moving to the MLS team. The 32-year-old will join on an initial one-year deal that will have an option of an additional 18 months.

Speaking recently, Thorrington expressed confidence that Bale would stay at the club beyond the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

"I'd love to get into specifics, but I don't, as a policy, but what I can tell you is that LAFC and Gareth are hoping that this is a long-term partnership. It was never about six months just for the World Cup. We were always talking about longer term than that. That was very clear from Gareth and his representative," said Thorrington

He added:

"When Gareth is looking at what he needs to do, his priority will be at LAFC - we are absolutely sure of that - but we're not naive to the fact that he, like some other players of ours, have a World Cup on the horizon."

Thorrington on Bale signing, "We quickly saw that it was the right match and we're incredibly excited in the face of very stiff competition worldwide that he agreed. We're excited to welcome him in the next couple weeks."

Thorrington added that Bale hasn't joined the MLS club for financial reasons.

"We have done incredible diligence, and it was an open, transparent conversation, and we quickly saw it was a right match in the face of stiff competition worldwide - and he agreed, and we're excited to welcome him in the next couple of weeks," said Thorrington.

He added:

"It wasn't a financial conversation with Gareth or us. If Gareth was making this decision with financial motives, he wouldn't be in MLS. This league is really exciting globally, and he saw an opportunity to make a real impact. He sees here an opportunity to make a difference with the stage we provide.

Thorrington continued:

"He sees the chance to pull this sport up to competing with the other sports. As much as possible, understanding how to manage a player like Gareth, a Ferrari or thoroughbred racehorse, they need extra attention in order to succeed; we're confident we'll be able to do that. The benefit of him joining the group we have, we will have a player who can play as much as he can, but we will do so sensibly.”

Real Madrid ready to offload Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos

Marco Asensio (right) could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are ready to offload Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos this summer, according to 90 Min.

Both players are set to enter the final year of their contracts this summer and are unlikely to secure regular first-team football next season. Asensio has not yet been offered a new deal. If he stays knowing that he won't be a regular starter, he could be handed a deal reflecting that situation.

Marco Asensio has suitors from England and AC Milan - who are serious about his signing.

The La Liga giants are hoping to raise a significant amount from Asensio's sale if he decides to leave. However, they're yet to receive a bid for the player. Ceballos, meanwhile, has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni. He's now considered a squad player and has not been offered a new deal. Los Blancos could let him leave for €10 million.

Los Blancos lucky to win UEFA Champions League, says Manchester City CEO

Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League last season.

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano believes Real Madrid were lucky to win the UEFA Champions League last season. Los Blancos beat Liverpool in the final to lift the Holy Grail of European club football last month.

However, speaking recently, Soriano said that Madrid's triumph was aided by a massive slice of luck.

“People are now talking about Real Madrid’s success in the Champions League, and I think it’s fair to say that there was a bit of luck involved. You could say they deserved to lose against PSG, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool,” said Soriano.

