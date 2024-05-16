Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: La Liga chief confirms Kylian Mbappe move, Los Blancos eyeing Arsenal ace, and more - May 16, 2024

Real Madrid have won the La Liga title this season and are also in the Champions League final. Carlo Ancelotti's team next face Villarreal on Sunday, May 19, in the league. Meanwhile, La Liga chief Javier Tebas has confirmed that Los Blancos have signed Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are said to be interested in signing an Arsenal defender.

Javier Tebas confirms Kylian Mbappe move

Real Madrid have secured the services of Kylian Mbappe, according to Javier Tebas. The French superstar has already announced his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of this season as a free agent. It is an open secret that he is headed to the Santiago Bernabeu although all parties are tight-lipped about a move.

Speaking to Ole, Tebas also warned Los Blancos that securing the best players in the world doesn't always guarantee success.

“He’s Madrid’s next season, yes. If they’ve signed a five-year deal, he has five seasons of opportunity [to win the Champions League],” said Tebas.

He continued:

“[Mbappe] is one of the best players in the world, but Vinicius and Bellingham are there too, Madrid will have a great squad, but that does not guarantee you will win leagues.”

The La Liga champions have been hot on the heels of the 25-year-old for a while and it appears that their efforts have finally been successful,

Real Madrid reportedly eyeing Arsenal ace

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on William Saliba ahead of the summer, according to Caught Offside.

The French defender has been a rock at the back for Arsenal this season and has now forced the La Liga champions to take note. Saliba has appeared 49 times across competitions for the Gunners, all of which have been starts.

His assured performances have convinced Los Blancos, who are eyeing defensive reinforcements this summer.

Nacho Fernandez is set to leave, while Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are on the wrong side of 30. Real Madrid want a long-term partner for Eder Militao and have found their man in Saliba.

However, prising him away from the Emirates will be no walk in the park, as the player is under contract until 2027. Los Blancos will also reportedly face competition from Bayern Munich and PSG for the 23-year-old.

Thibaut Courtois opens up on his return from injury

Thibaut Courtois insists he is back to full fitness after missing almost the entire season due to injuries.

The Belgian goalkeeper picked up an ACL injury in pre-season and only recently returned to action. His deputy, Andriy Lunin, stepped up and has been outstanding for Real Madrid so far. However, with Courtois back, Lunin's future remains up in the air.

Speaking after the win over Alaves, Courtois insisted that he was always certain that he would come back stronger from the injury. He said (via Managing Madrid):

“I feel very good. I understand that some people may have doubts about how you come back, but I knew I was going to come back strong. I’m still the same Courtois or even better. I’m going to keep working hard to improve."

The Belgian went on to preview Los Blancos' upcoming Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

“We’re very happy to be able to share everything with the Madridistas. Cibeles, today at the stadium. It’s something that’s going to continue. It’s a tough final against a very tough side," said Courtois.

He continued:

"They’ve played good games against PSG, Atleti and in the group stage. They’re strong teams that defend very well and score a lot of goals. I hope we can win, but we have to respect our opponents. We have to be at our best at Wembley to win the Champions League.”

Courtois has appeared three times this season, registering three clean sheets and is expected to start the Champions League final ahead of Lunin.