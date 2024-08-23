Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Leny Yoro has Los Blancos agreement, club eyeing Girona ace, and more - August 23, 2024

Real Madrid will be eager to get back to winning ways when they face Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday, August 25. Carlo Ancelotti's team started their league campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Mallorca last weekend.

Meanwhile, Leny Yoro could end up at Los Blancos in the next couple of years. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are interested in a former player who plays at Girona.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 23, 2024.

Leny Yoro has Real Madrid agreement

Leny Yoro moved to Old Trafford this summer

Leny Yoro has an agreement in place to join Real Madrid in the next couple of years, according to Football 365. The French defender was a target for the La Liga champions this summer, as a replacement for Nacho Fernandez, but ultimately joined Manchester United from Lille.

It is believed that Los Blancos refused to pay the Ligue 1 club's asking price for the 18-year-old, and were hoping the player will push for a transfer. It was initially reported that Yoro had his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the Red Devils snooped in to secure the Frenchman's signature, apparently turning his head with a massive pay package. It is now believed that the teenager has a verbal agreement with the Premier League giants regarding a move to Real Madrid within the next two seasons.

If Yoro is unhappy at Old Trafford and Los Blancos come calling, he will reportedly be allowed to leave. However, the Spanish champions will have to pay €50-55m for his services.

Los Blancos eyeing Miguel Gutierrez

Miguel Gutierrez

Real Madrid are considering a move for Miguel Gutierrez this summer, according to AS. The Spanish left-back has seen his stock rise after leaving the Santiago Bernabeu a few summers ago to join Girona.

The 23-year-old appeared 40 times across competitions last season, scoring two goals and setting up nine more. He was also part of the Spain squad that won the Olympic gold this year.

The player is already being eyed with interest by multiple clubs and Los Blancos are hoping to benefit from his sale. The La Liga giants own 50 percent of the player's rights and could receive a significant sum if he moves this summer.

Real Madrid also have an €8m buyback option for Gutierrez and are considering triggering that option and selling him for a profit.

Journalist backs Rodrygo Goes to leave Santiago Bernabeu in 2025

Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes is likely to leave Real Madrid next summer, according to journalist Ruben Uria. The Brazilian's future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains uncertain following Kylian Mbappe's arrival this summer.

Rodrygo recently made news by lashing out at Jude Bellingham, Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior on his WhatsApp channel. He criticized the ones hyping the 'BMV' trio and insisted they shouldn't forget the R of Rodrygo. The message has since been deleted.

Speaking recently, Uria insisted that the player's entourage is keeping the door open for an exit in 2025.

“Rodrygo has no desire to leave Madrid, but the people who manage him do. And those people have to leave the door open because they know it’s going to be a difficult year in sporting terms. Next year he’s leaving Madrid,” said Uria.

“Call it what you want, but Rodrygo will not be at Madrid next year. In football terms, he has every reason to play because he has quality. But for him, the recognition is important. For Rodrygo, it’s a blow to be taken out of the BMV,” he added.

Manchester City and Liverpool are interested in the 23-year-old.

