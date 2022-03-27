Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool ace urged to turn down Los Blancos; club slammed for Gareth Bale treatment, and more - 27 March 2022

Real Madrid remain in the hunt for the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles this season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti's men are leading the league title race and will play holders Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, El Hadji Diouf has advised a Liverpool star to stay at Anfield amid interest from Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have been slammed by Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett for their treatment of the player.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 27th March 2022:

El Hadji Diouf urges Mohamed Salah to turn down Real Madrid

Mohamed Salah’s future continues to remain unresolved.

Former Liverpool star El Hadji Diouf has advised Mohamed Salah to stay at Anfield beyond the summer.

The Egyptian is in the final 18 months of his current contract with Liverpool. Talks of an extension have not yielded positive results so far. Real Madrid are planning to take advantage of the situation and secure the 29-year-old's signature.

However, Diouf believes Salah will have to start from scratch if he moves to Spain. The Senegalese claimed that the Egyptian is better off staying at Anfield and aiming for more success. He said:

“It's obvious that Liverpool should accept Salah's demands. If I were Salah, I'd stay with Liverpool. He might be able to earn more money somewhere else, but he's already the best player at the club; with Mane and together they will win many more trophies. He's 30 years old, and I am asking him to play another four years with the Reds. A move to Real Madrid would mean starting from zero."

He continued:

"Salah has to realise that he is African, and he will never be treated like the Europeans players. They will never give him a bigger contract than the others. The same thing happened to me when I was at Liverpool. They told me I couldn't go back to my country to play with the national team."

Salah has been on a tear this season, scoring 28 times across competitions.

Jonathan Barnett slams Los Blancos for Gareth Bale treatment

Gareth Bale has struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has slammed Real Madrid for their treatment of his client. The Welshman has been an isolated figure at the Santiago Bernabeu over the past few seasons. He has struggled for chances under Ancelotti and looks set to leave the club once his contract expires this summer.

Speaking recently, Barnett also said that his client’s future remains undecided.

"If Real Madrid had integrated him into the team more, they would have a great player. But we will live with it and move on. He's one of the best British players ever and the best Welshman ever," said Barnett.

He continued:

"Gareth doesn't know anything about what will happen in the summer. It all depends on Wales. We haven't spoken to anyone ye;, we'll make the decision sometime in June."

The Spurs Web ⚪️ @thespursweb Ben Davies adds to Gareth Bale's earlier statement:



"In a world where mental health is a daily discussion, we must all be kinder. Journalists, pundits, social media users - people see and hear your comments."



"You never know who might be suffering privately." Ben Davies adds to Gareth Bale's earlier statement: "In a world where mental health is a daily discussion, we must all be kinder. Journalists, pundits, social media users - people see and hear your comments." "You never know who might be suffering privately." https://t.co/k4SmvcpBsV

The 32-year-old is currently with the Wales national team and also hit back at the criticism aimed at him by the media.

"I have developed a thick skin during my time in the public spotlight, but that doesn't mean articles like these don't cause damage and upset personally and professionally to those at the receiving end of these malicious stories," said Bale.

Bale has scored just once in five games this season.

Lyon ready to move for Karim Benzema next summer

Karim Benzema has been outstanding this season.

Lyon are planning to sign Karim Benzema on a Bosman move in the summer of 2023, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The French striker has been on fire for Real Madrid this season, registering 32 goals and 13 assists from 34 appearances. However, his current contract expires in a little over 12 months from now, and there has been no talk of an extension yet.

Los Blancos are hot on the heels of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe as they prepare to usher in a new era at the club. The Norwegian is tipped to take over the mantle from Benzema, whose future hangs in the balance.

Les Gones are planning to make the most of the situation and bring their prodigal son home next year. However, Madrid are tipped to tie their star striker to a new deal.

