Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool end pursuit of German midfielder; former player tips Los Blancos to win Champions League, and more - 13th November 2021

Meanwhile, Liverpool have ended their pursuit of a German midfielder who has no intentions of leaving Real Madrid. Elsewhere, a former Madrid captain has tipped Los Blancos to win the UEFA Champions League.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 13th November 2021.

Liverpool end pursuit of Toni Kroos

Liverpool have ended their pursuit of Toni Kroos.

The German midfielder has no intention of leaving Real Madrid, and wants to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 31-year-old continues to be an integral part of Los Blancos' starting eleven. Kroos is also highly regarded by Carlo Ancelotti, and is among the first names on the team sheet when he's fit.

The German midfielder joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2014, and has been a mainstay of Los Blancos' midfield since then. Kroos has appeared 328 times for the La Liga giants, scoring 23 times and setting up 80 more.

His current contract expires in the summer of 2023, and there has been no talk of a renewal yet. His situation is being monitored by quite a few European bigwigs, including Liverpool.

The Reds are yet to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, who left Anfield this summer. James Milner is also entering the twilight of his career. Jurgen Klopp wants a new midfielder, and has set his sights on the Real Madrid star. But Kroos has made it clear he wants to continue his association with Los Blancos.

Iker Casillas tips Real Madrid to win the UEFA Champions League

Former Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas has backed Los Blancos to win the UEFA Champions League this season. The La Liga giants are currently atop Group D after four games.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Iker Casillas: "I think this Real Madrid can win the Champions League. There are 4-5 favorites, I see. Madrid know how to put young players in." @marca 🎙| Iker Casillas: "I think this Real Madrid can win the Champions League. There are 4-5 favorites, I see. Madrid know how to put young players in." @marca

Speaking at Marca Sport Weekend, as relayed by Marca, Casillas also pointed out that there are four to five favourites for the trophy this season.

"I think this Real Madrid (team) can win (the Champions League). I think that there are four or five favourites. I do believe that Bayern Munich play extremely well, home and away. Real Madrid have been able to bring in young players," said Casillas.

Real Madrid interested in Brazilian prodigy

Real Madrid are interested in Luiz Henrique, according to AS. Los Blancos want to add the Fluminense right winger to their youth ranks in January. The La Liga giants have enjoyed a degree of success while targeting talented youngsters from Brazil.

Real Madrid now have their eyes on the 20-year-old. Henrique has the ability to play across the frontline, but prefers operating from the right wing. The Brazilian has already scored five times, and set up four more for Fluminense this season.

Despite his young years, Luiz Henrique is already a regular in his club's first team. and has the attributes to be successful at the Santiago Bernabeu.

