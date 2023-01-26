Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool not giving up on Jude Bellingham; Wolves submit offer for Dani Carvajal, and more - January 26, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday (January 26) in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Carlo Ancelotti will be eager to pick up a win to boost his quest for silverware this season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are not giving up on Jude Bellingham yet. Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers have submitted an offer for Dani Carvajal. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 26, 2023:

Liverpool not giving up on Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham’s future is not settled yet.

Liverpool have not given up hope of bringing Jude Bellingham to Anfield, according to AS.

Real Madrid are leading the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. The Englishman has been outstanding with the Bundesliga giants but is expected to leave in the summer. Los Blancos are eager to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga giants are sweating on the future of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric and believe Bellingham can usher in a new era at the club. The 19-year-old has been in fabulous form this season, scoring ten goals and setting up four in 23 games across competitions for BvB. His sparkling run in the Bundesliga has earned him admirers at Anfield.

Steven Gerrard is willing to do anything to see Jude Bellingham at Liverpool next season

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of Bellingham and wants to add the player to his roster. The player prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu over Anfield, so the Reds are leaving no stone unturned to lure him. However, Liverpool’s efforts are not the only concern for Real Madrid.

Dortmund are working to tie the player down to a new deal, which would be a huge blow to the La Liga side’s aspirations. The Bundesliga club are ready to hand the Englishman a huge raise. They could offer the player a new three-and-a-half-year contract that would raise his wages from €10 million to €15 million per year.

Wolverhampton Wanderers submit offer for Dani Carvajal

Dani Carvajal (left) has admirers at the Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to bring Dani Carvajal to the Midlands in the summer, according to Defensa Central via Molineux News.

New manager Julen Lopetegui is eager to add the Spanish right-back to his roster ahead of the new season. The 31-year-old has been plagued with injuries recently but continues to perform at the peak of his powers at Real Madrid.

Talking Wolves @TalkingWolves



It's thought that Carvajal would join in the summer if he accepts



Wolves' offer but he is tempted by the move.

He's still a regular in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI but reportedly habours a desire to play in the Premier League.

Carvajal also shares a strong relationship with Pablo Sarabia, who recently joined Wolves and could be tempted to join his compatriot at the club. Los Blancos have been linked with reinforcements in the right-back area recently. If the La Liga giants rope in a replacement, they could allow Carvajal to pursue a new challenge.

The 31-year-old has appeared 21 times across competitions for Real Madrid this season, registering three assists.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Luka Modric and Toni Kroos roles at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has said that Luka Modric and Toni Kroos do not mind being substituted.

The two veterans have been used judiciously this season, with the manager opting to haul them off in games. With both players out of contract with Real Madrid in the summer, the situation has only added to speculation regarding their future.

However, speaking to the press as cited by Marca, Ancelotti said that the two players are comfortable with their role:

“They are professionals and understand very well what this club is all about. They know the quality of this squad, and I don't think I have to explain anything. We talked about this at the beginning of the season; it's a time of transition, and everyone has to understand - both the young players and the veterans. This understanding and patience from the veterans was vital last season as well,” said Ancelotti.

The Italian also previewed the upcoming game against Atletico Madrid:

“Like all derbies, you have to prepare for them in a special way, against a strong team. We're back home after two months, with our fans. They (Athletico)'re improving; their last game was very good (3-0 vs Valladolid), and it will be entertaining,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

“We think we have a chance of reaching the semifinals. We take into account the strength of our opponents, and we know that it's very difficult. It's a special match, and it's going to be an entertaining game because Atletico are improving.”

Los Blancos are second in La Liga after 17 games.

