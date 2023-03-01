Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool leading Jude Bellingham race; Romelu Lukaku wants Los Blancos move, and more - March 1, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday (March 2) in the Copa del Rey semifinals first leg. Carlo Ancelotti's side will be determined to bolster their chances of winning more silverware this season, having won the Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are leading the race to sign Jude Bellingham, according to journalist Patrick Berger. Elsewhere, Romelu Lukaku wants to join Los Blancos. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 1, 2023:

Liverpool leading Jude Bellingham race

Jude Bellingham has admirers at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are trailing Liverpool in the race to sign Jude Bellingham, according to Patrick Berger.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder looks set to ignite a bidding war for his signature this summer. The 19-year-old is a priority target for Los Blancos, who want him to help replace the ageing duo of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Special player. At 19 years & 235 days, Jude Bellingham became the youngest ever player to reach 50 Bundesliga Wins.Special player. At 19 years & 235 days, Jude Bellingham became the youngest ever player to reach 50 Bundesliga Wins.Special player. 🌟 https://t.co/J9rpoiAiu1

However, the Reds are also firmly in the race and are ready to give the La Liga side a run for their money. Speaking to The Red Men TV, Berger said that Bellingham also prefers a move to Anfield.

“I think this is some good news for you guys.What I’m told is that Liverpool are still in the pole position, the frontrunners (to sign Bellingham) and that they are the main target also for Jude," said Berger.

He added:

"There are some clubs like (Man) City and Real Madrid also in the race, but he turned down proposals from Chelsea and PSG for the summer.”

The English midfielder has amassed ten goals and six assists in 30 games across competitions this season.

Romelu Lukaku wants Real Madrid move

Romelu Lukaku dreams of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Romelu Lukaku wants to join Real Madrid, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Belgian striker's career has been on a downward slide since he re-joined Chelsea in 2021. Currently on loan at Inter Milan, the 29-year-old is not part of plans at Stamford Bridge.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



37 minutes played

16 touches

2 key passes

2 shots on target

1 shot off the woodwork

1 goal



Match winner. Romelu Lukaku’s game by numbers vs. Porto:37 minutes played16 touches2 key passes2 shots on target1 shot off the woodwork1 goalMatch winner. Romelu Lukaku’s game by numbers vs. Porto:37 minutes played16 touches2 key passes2 shots on target1 shot off the woodwork1 goalMatch winner. 💥 https://t.co/CvCfxHtkN4

Lukaku doesn't want to return to Chelsea at the end of his loan spell with the Nerazzurri. Instead, the Belgian dreams of wearing the fabled white shirt at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer to provide cover for Karim Benzema.

Lukaku has managed just four goals and one assist in 15 appearances across competitions in an injury-plagued season for Inter Milan. He will have to step up if to boost his chances of joining Real Madrid.

David Alaba reveals reason for Karim Benzema snub at FIFA's The Best voting

Karim Benzema lost out to Lionel Messi (not in pic) for the prestigious award.

David Alaba has said that the entire Austrian team voted for Lionel Messi to win the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Award 2022.

The Real Madrid defender stirred up controversy when it was revealed that he voted for the Argentinean ahead of his club teammate Karim Benzema. Alaba subsequently received severe criticism and abuse from Los Blancos fans for his decision.

David Alaba @David_Alaba Regarding FIFA The Best Award:

The Austrian national team vote for this award as a team, not me alone. Everyone in the team council is able to vote and that's how it's decided.



Everyone knows, especially Karim, how much I admire him and his performances Regarding FIFA The Best Award:The Austrian national team vote for this award as a team, not me alone. Everyone in the team council is able to vote and that's how it's decided. Everyone knows, especially Karim, how much I admire him and his performances

Taking to social media to explain the situation, Alaba maintained that he still regards Benzema as the best striker in the world.

"The Austrian national team vote for this award as a team, not me alone. Everyone in the team council is able to vote, and that’s how it’s decided. Everyone knows, especially Karim, how much I admire him and his performances, and I have often said that for me he is the best striker in the world, and that is still the case. Without doubt," wrote Alaba.

Benzema has appeared 25 times across competitions for Los Blancos this season, amassing 18 goals and five assists.

