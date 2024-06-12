Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool offer €120m for star forward, Julian Alvarez wants Los Blancos move, and more - June 12, 2024

Real Madrid are working to improve their squad ahead of the new campaign. Carlo Ancelotti's team won the Champions League, the La Liga, and the Supercopa de Espana in the 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are willing to break the bank for the services of a Los Blancos forward. Elsewhere, Julian Alvarez wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 12, 2024.

Liverpool offer €120m for Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Liverpool have offered €120m for Rodrygo Goes, according to SPORT.

However, the report adds that Real Madrid have rejected the proposal. The Brazilian forward's future has become the talk of town of late after he publicly hinted at an exit from the club.

Rodrygo has since insisted that his words were taken out of context, reiterating his desire to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from going into overdrive. With Kylian Mbappe and Endrick coming in through the door this summer, Carlo Ancelotti is already spoilt for choice in the final third.

The situation has now raised questions about Rodrygo's involvement in the team next season. The Reds are keeping a close eye on the developments as they look to rebuild under Arne Slot. The Brazilian forward enjoyed a superb 2023-24 campaign (17 goals and nine assists in 51 games across competitions) with Los Blancos and could be a fine addition to the Dutchman's squad.

With Mohamed Salah's future up in the air, the 23-year-old could also help in succession plans for the Egyptian at Anfield. However, their opening offer for Rodrygo has been knocked back by the La Liga giants.

The Brazilian is highly regarded at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Real Madrid could be tempted to consider his departure if the Merseyside club return with an improved offer.

Julian Alvarez wants Real Madrid move

Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez want to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Argentinean forward is apparently unsettled at Manchester City and could be on the move this year. Alvarez enjoyed a stellar 2023-24 campaign, registering 19 goals and 13 assists from 54 games across competitions.

However, he remains behind Erling Haaland in the pecking order at the Etihad. The 24-year-old Argentina international is no longer willing to play a reduced role in the team and is seeking a move elsewhere in search of regular football. Atletico Madrid are interested in his services this summer.

However, Alvarez has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid. Unfortunately, Los Blancos are well stocked in attack and a transfer is impossible this year. The La Liga champions have already roped in Kylian Mbappe and Endrick to further improve their already impressive frontline.

As such, the Argentine is unlikely to secure his dream move this year. He is under contract at the Etihad until 2028, so prising him away is likely to be a costly affair.

Joselu set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu

Joselu has been a revelation since his move to the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have decided to keep Joselu permanently at the club, according to The Athletic.

The veteran striker arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu on loan from Espanyol last summer and was an instant hit at the capital club.

Joselu ended the campaign with 17 goals and three assists from 49 games across competitions. He played a prominent role in the club's La Liga and Champions League triumphs and Los Blancos are ready to reward his efforts.

The Spanish champions have a €1.5m option to buy in the player's loan deal, which they have decided to exercise. Despite the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick this summer, Real Madrid are convinced that Joselu has a part to play in Carlo Ancelotti's team next season.