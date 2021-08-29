Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool ready to battle Los Blancos for Kylian Mbappe, Premier League side interested in Spanish striker, and more - 29th August 2021

Real Madrid managed to overcome Real Betis on Saturday thanks to a second-half strike from Dani Carvajal. Los Blancos were tested by a resolute Betis side, but Carlo Ancelotti's team managed to secure all three points.

The results helped the club head into the international break with their unbeaten record intact.

Real edge a narrow win over Betis after a fantastic @DaniCarvajal92 volley 💫⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1A6Ynozley — 433 (@433) August 28, 2021

Real Madrid are set to face competition from Liverpool in the race for Kylian Mbappe's signature. A Premier League side is interested in a Los Blancos striker.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 29, 2021.

Liverpool ready to battle Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool have joined the race for Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool are ready to compete with Real Madrid for the signature of Kylian Mbappe, according to The Hard Tackle via Mundo Deportivo.

Los Blancos have made the Frenchman their number one target this summer and have already offered Paris Saint-Germain €170 million plus add-ons to secure his services. However, the Ligue 1 giants have so far refused to relent.

It now appears that Liverpool are ready to challenge Real Madrid's quest for Mbappe. The Reds have watched their Premier League rivals strengthen their respective squads over the summer.

There's a feeling that Jurgen Klopp’s side could be lagging in the race for the Premier League title. As such, the German has turned his attention to the Frenchman, much to the dismay of Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are hoping to pick Mbappe up for free next summer when his contract expires if they fail in their pursuit this month.

Liverpool's interest could jeopardize their plans. However, multiple reports claim that Los Blancos are edging closer to getting their target this summer, so Klopp's attempts could all be in vain.

Premier League side interested in Spanish striker

Crystal Palace are interested in Borja Mayoral

Crystal Palace are interested in Borja Mayoral, according to The Hard Tackle via AS. The Real Madrid star is currently on loan with AS Roma and Los Blancos are considering ending the deal amid concerns over his lack of playing time.

The Eagles are eager to take advantage of the situation and want to bring the player to the Premier League.

Real Madrid are worried that the arrival of Tammy Abraham and Eldor Shomurodov could affect Mayoral's development.

The Spanish striker has played just eight minutes so far for the Serie A side and Los Blancos are ready to pull the plug on the deal. Crystal Palace have emerged as a suitable alternative, although there's expected to be a rush for Mayoral's signature.

Carlo Ancelotti reveals preferred position for Real Madrid defender

Carlo Ancelotti prefers to use David Alaba at center back

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he prefers to use David Alaba as a centre-back, as relayed by Marca. The Austrian started at the heart of Real Madrid's backline against Betis, with Miguel Gutiérrez playing at left-back.

Ancelotti has used Alaba at the left-back position and the Los Blancos star can also play in midfield.

The Italian was asked which position he preferred to use Alaba in, and Ancelotti's reply was crisp - "at centre-back."

Even though it was not a flawless performance from his team, the Real Madrid manager was pleased with the hard-fought win.

🎙 | @MrAncelotti: “I like David Alaba more as a CB.” — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome) August 28, 2021

