Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool submit Kylian Mbappe offer, Alejandro Grimaldo ready to join Los Blancos, and more - November 16, 2023

Real Madrid are second in the La Liga table after 13 games, two points behind leaders Girona. Carlo Ancelotti's team have won ten times and lost just once in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have submitted an offer for Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, Alejandro Grimaldo is willing to join Los Blancos.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from November 16, 2023.

Liverpool submit Kylian Mbappe offer

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at Anfield

Liverpool are keen to sign Kylian Mbappe, according to AS. The French forward is a long-term target for Real Madrid, who have failed with two previous attempts to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu. The 24-year-old's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will expire at the end of this season and he hasn't agreed to an extension yet.

Los Blancos have been previously backed to sign him on a Bosman move next summer. However, recent reports have hinted that the La Liga champions are having second thoughts regarding the matter due to the finances involved. Mbappe is demanding a €100m signing on bonus and €35m in annual wages. That has apparently posed a problem for Real Madrid, who have to break their salary structure fo accommodate the Frenchman.

Liverpool have identified an opportunity and have moved quickly to submit an offer on the table for the player. Mbappe has reportedly been identified as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, who could leave for the Middle East next summer.

Alejandro Grimaldo ready to join Real Madrid

Alejandro Grimaldo has impressed at the BayArena

Alejandro Grimaldo has hailed Real Madrid as one of the best teams in the world. The Spanish left-back joined Bayer Leverkusen as a free agent this summer and has been on a roll at the BayArena. The 28-year-old has registered eight goals and six assists from 17 appearances in all competitions. Interestingly, Los Blancos are expected to sign Ferland Mendy's replacement in 2024, with the Frenchman likely to leave.

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies remains the primary target, but Grimaldo could also be an option to consider. However, speaking recently as cited by SPORT, the former Barcelona youth player insisted that he is happy with the Bundesliga giants. He said:

"Real Madrid is one of the best teams in the world, if not the best, and it is a team that every player wants to join. At the moment I am at Bayer Leverkusen. I have been here for three months and everything is going great. We have to keep working and in the future, we will see what happens."

He continued:

"The truth is that I am very happy. It is a dream come true. Now I want to enjoy every moment that I am here, every day that I am here and take advantage of the opportunity."

Grimaldo's contract with Leverkusen runs until 2027.

Brazil manager heaps praise on Endrick

Brazil manager Fernando Diniz has spoken higly of Endrick. The Palmeiras sensation has been called up to the national squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Real Madrid have already agreed a deal with the Brazilian side to take the 17-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer once he turns 18.

Speaking recently, as cited by Ge Globo, Diniz backed Endrick to become a legend for his country. He said:

"Endrick is a very special player. At his age, being able to produce what he’s already producing opens up the possibility of a bright future. He’s here because of his merit and his enormous future potential.”

He continued:

"He doesn’t have to be a pressurised player. We don’t have to expect everything from 17-year-old Endrick. I see huge potential. In the future, he could become one of those legendary players in Brazilian football. But time will tell."

Los Blancos have earmarked Endrick as a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.