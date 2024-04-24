Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool in talks for Ferland Mendy, Arda Guler unlikely to leave, and more - April 24, 2024

Real Madrid have secured an 11-point gap at the top of the La Liga table following their El Clasico win over the weekend. Carlo Ancelotti's men will next face Real Sociedad in La Liga at the Anoeta on Friday, April 26.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have entered talks to take Ferland Mendy to Anfield this summer. Elsewhere, Arda Guler is unlikely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of this season.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 24, 2024.

Liverpool in talks for Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool have engaged in talks to secure the services of Ferland Mendy this summer, according to L'Equipe. The French international's future at Real Madrid remains uncertain, with the club already hot on the heels of Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies. The Canadian speedster will enter the final year of his contract his summer and Los Blancos are hoping to secure his services on a cut-price deal.

Davies' arrival will likely signal the end of Mendy's time at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Reds are attentive to the situation and hope to add him to their kitty. Arsenal and Chelsea also hold an interest in the 28-year-old, who has appeared 32 times across all competitions this season.

However, the Merseyside club are looking to beat the competition by moving early for the player. Mendy's contract with the La Liga giants expires in 2025.

Arda Guler unlikely to leave Real Madrid

Arda Guler has struggled for game time this season.

Real Madrid are unlikely to let Arda Guler leave this summer, according to AS. The Turkish attacking midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Fenerbahce last summer with a huge reputation but has failed to live up to the billing so far. Guler missed the entire first half of the season with injuries and has struggled to break into the first team since returning to full fitness.

The 19-year-old has appeared just seven times across all competitions for Los Blancos this season, registering one goal. He has clocked a mere 98 minutes of first-team action this season and is understandably frustrated by his situation.

It was previously believed that the La Liga giants could consider a loan deal for Guler at the end of this season, amid interest from multiple clubs. However, the player hasn't asked to leave and Real Madrid have no desire to let him go either.

Jude Bellingham hoping for success with Los Blancos

Jude Bellingham has been a hit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham is looking forward to a successful spell with Real Madrid. The English midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund last summer in a reported €103m deal and has been a revelation so far. Bellingham has scored 21 goals and set up 10 more from 36 outings across all competitions. On Monday, the 20-year-old was awarded the Laureus World Sports Award for 2024 Breakthrough of the Year.

Speaking on the occasion, Bellingham shed light on his experience with the La Liga giants.

"I’m exhausted but I’m also happy with what I’m experiencing and I hope to keep creating more memories at Real Madrid. I also hope to win more trophies because this season we are still in with a chance of winning with my club and with England, but that takes a lot of hard work and a lot of sacrifice. Being surrounded by inspirational people has been really exciting for me," said Bellingham.

He continued:

"It’s important for sportsmen to enjoy these sports. When you are popular you have to have a responsibility to the next generation. I take it seriously, but I want to help people when I can because other people have given me the opportunity before."

The Englishman helped his team reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals by getting the better of Manchester City last week.