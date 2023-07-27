Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool unlikely to sign Aurelien Tchouameni; Xabi Alonso opens up on Los Blancos links, and more - July 27, 2023

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win against Manchester United at the NRG Stadium on July 26 (Wednesday) in a pre-season friendly. Jude Bellingham and Joselu found the back of the net to mark a memorable outing for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are unlikely to secure the services of Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. Elsewhere, Xavi Alonso has spoken about reports linking him to the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 27, 2023:

Liverpool unlikely to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni (left) has admirers in Anfield.

Liverpool are unlikely to sign Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, according to club insider Neil Jones.

The French midfielder turned down a move to Anfield last summer to join Real Madrid but hasn't lived up to the billing at the Santiago Bernabeu. He remains linked with a move away from the Spanish capital, with Liverpool reportedly eyeing the 23-year-old with interest.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jones said that the Reds never recovered from missing out on Tchouameni last summer.

“I think that (missing out on Tchouameni last summer) was a real disappointment for Liverpool in terms of their planning. They put all their eggs into that basket really, and if you look at what happened last season, and how the last twelve months have played out.

"They didn’t sign anyone else in that ilk, and they did end up being a bit short of quality in terms of reliable midfield players, and it came back to haunt them with a below-par campaign overall," wrote Jones.

Jones added that Liverpool could only sign Tchouameni if Los Blancos want to raise funds to push for Kylian Mbappe this summer.

"The question now, in terms of Liverpool ever being able to revive this deal, is would Real Madrid be willing to let him go? There’s been some speculation after he played perhaps a bit less than he would’ve liked in the second half of last season.

"But you can see with signings like Tchouameni, as well as Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham, that Real Madrid are really assembling a good young core of players … I think Tchouameni is going to be a big part of that," wrote Jones.

He continued:

“I’m sure Liverpool would like to have that chance to revive their interest, but I can’t see Real giving them the chance to do so – unless they really decide to go strongly for Kylian Mbappe this summer, and they need to free up some funds.”

Paris Saint-Germain have put Mbappe up for sale this summer after the striker refused to extend his deal, which expires in 2024.

Xabi Alonso opens up on Real Madrid links

Xabi Alonso has done a good job with Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has refused to indulge in talks of taking over at Real Madrid next summer.

Los Blancos are likely to appoint a successor to Ancelotti in 2024, with the Italian expected to take charge of the Brazil national team. Alonso is among the frontrunners to take Ancelotti's place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, speaking to the press, as cited by Managing Madrid, Alonso said that he remains focussed on his short-term goals with Leverkusen.

"Real Madrid? Everything in its own time. Now I’m here , I’m very happy, and what has to come in the future will be seen. Normally in football when you think in the medium or long term you lose focus on what’s closest to you ,and right now, I only think what we have here," said Alonso.

He continued:

“Now the main objective is to get into the Champions League. That will be seen at the end of the season.”

Apart from Alonso, Zinedine Zidane could also be an option for Los Blancos next summer, if Ancelotti leaves.

Bayer Leverkusen want Sergio Arribas

Bayer Leverkusen are eager to bring Sergio Arribas to the Bundesliga, according to Relevo.

The Spanish midfielder will be allowed to leave Real Madrid this summer, and the Bundesliga side are pushing to win the race for his services. Xabi Alonso wants the 21-year-old in his roster, and Leverkusen have already been in touch with Los Blancos to facilitate a deal.

Arribas had been on red-hot form of late for Real Madrid Castilla but is unlikely to break into Ancelotti's crowded midfield. As such, the Spaniard is ready to move to greener pastures.

The La Liga giants want €10 million to part with the player and also want to retain 50% of his rights. Their demands have put many of his suitors in Spain on the backfoot, opening the door for Leverkusen to take advantage. However, they face competition from Borussia Dortmund for his services.