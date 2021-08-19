Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos have €200m plan to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland by 2022, club interested in Premier League star, and more - 19th August 2021

Real Madrid have stepped up their preparations for Sunday’s tie against Levante. Los Blancos started the season with a bang, registering a 4-1 win over Alaves on Saturday. The La Liga giants finished last season without trophies and Carlo Ancelotti has been tasked with getting them back on track.

Real Madrid are planning to have two of the best attackers on the planet in their roster by next summer and are also interested in signing a Premier League star.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 19 August 2021.

Real Madrid have €200m plan to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland by 2022

Real Madrid could go all out for Erling Haaland this summer.

Real Madrid are planning to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland by 2022, according to Marca. Los Blancos have made the Frenchman their numero one target this summer. However, the move has failed to materialize so far.

Kylian Mbappe is all set to inform Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi about his desire to leave. However, if the Ligue 1 giants still do not allow him to leave, the La Liga giants will turn their attentions to Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid had originally wanted to sign the Frenchman for €160m this summer and then secure the services of the Norwegian next summer for €75m. Los Blancos have already generated around €200m from player sales by offloading the likes of Raphael Varane, Martin Odegaard, Sergio Reguilon, and Achraf Hakimi.

That means Real Madrid have the cash to spend on the two stars. If a move for Mbappe does not materialize this summer, Los Blancos will break the bank for Erling Haaland now and then sign the Frenchman for free next summer.

Los Blancos interested in Premier League star

Real Madrid are interested in Harry Kane

Real Madrid are interested in signing Harry Kane, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Los Blancos could turn their attention to the Premier League star if their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe ends in disappointment.

Kane’s future is hanging in the balance after he expressed a desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur in a bid to win trophies. A move to the Santiago Bernabeu could guarantee him silverware.

Manchester City are eager to secure his signature, but Spurs have no desire to sell their prized asset to a Premier League rival. A move to Real Madrid could appeal to all parties and the player could be available for €150m.

Real Madrid midfielder hints at Kylian Mbappe arrival

Toni Kroos has hinted at Kylian Mbappe's impending move to Real Madrid.

Toni Kroos has hinted at Kylian Mbappe’s impending arrival at Real Madrid. Speaking on his brother’s podcast Einfach mal Luppen, the Real Madrid midfielder pointed out that Lionel Messi’s move to the Ligue 1 giants could lead to a PSG player joining Los Blancos.

“We will see how everything goes [regarding the signing of Messi to PSG]. The move may be good for us because our biggest rivals have lost their best player. And something even better may come out of it as a consequence. Maybe a player from Paris [Saint-Germain] will join us... I don't know,” said Kroos.

