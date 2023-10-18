Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos advised to sign Julian Alvarez; AC Milan eyeing Arda Guler: October 18, 2023

Real Madrid are leading the La Liga title race after nine games. Carlo Ancelotti's team have won eight and lost once in the league and next face Sevilla on Saturday (October 21).

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have been advised to sign Manchester City attacker Julian Alvarez. Elsewhere, AC Milan are interested in Los Blancos attacker Arda Guler.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 18, 2023:

Real Madrid advised to sign Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez has been a huge hit at the Emirates.

Legendary Argentinean goalkeeper Jorge D'Alessandro has recommended Julian Alvarez to both Real Madrid and Barcelona. The 23-year-old played a crucial role in La Albiceleste's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar. He has also been outstanding for Manchester City recently.

This season, Alvarez has six goals and five assists in 13 games across competitions for the Citizens. D'Alessandro told TyC Sports that his compatriot has eclipsed Erling Haaland at the Etihad.

"I recommended Julian Alvarez for both Real Madrid and Barcelona. I think he is eclipsing Haaland. He is totally eclipsing him," said D'Alessandro.

D'Alessandro went on to compare Alvarez with Los Blancos legend Alfredo Di Stefano.

"Julian Alvarez is at the same level as Alfredo Di Stefano. He plays in all spaces; he comes to resist; he recovers. He is doing it in 2.0 football, with airplanes. Alfredo did it in belly football. Respecting Alfredo, who is a genius and a close friend of mine," said D'Alessandro.

He continued:

"The new Di Stefano is called Julian Alvarez . And if Alfredo Di Stefano became great, it was not at Millonarios, but at Real Madrid, in a football that was played almost with a belly.

"Imagine what this boy is doing in football. He's an attacking machine, and he also generates football."

If Alvarez keeps up his performances, it won't be too long before the La Liga giants come calling.

AC Milan eyeing Arda Guler

AC Milan are interested in securing Arda Guler on loan in January, according to Fichajes.

The highly rated Turkish youngster joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce in a €20 million deal this summer. However, he's yet to kick a ball at the Santiago Bernabeu following a knee injury picked up in pre-season and a recent thigh issue.

He's now nearing a return to full fitness and could make his debut soon. With intense competition for places under Carlo Ancelotti, Guler could struggle for regular football this season. The Rossoneri are hoping to prise him away in the winter with the lure of more game time.

The Serie A club are expected to propose a loan deal with an option for a permanent stay next summer. However, both the player and Los Blancos are unlikely to entertain the offer.

The Turkish youngster remains determined to establish himself with the La Liga giants, and the club also have high hopes from him.

Bayern Munich propose Alphonso Davies swap deal

Alphonso Davies is wanted at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich are proposing a straight swap between Alphonso Davies and Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Defensa Central.

The Canadian full-back is a long-term target for Real Madrid, and the club could move for him next summer. However, the Bavarians are offering Los Blancos the chance to secure the 22-year-old in exchange for Tchouameni.

The French midfielder joined the La Liga giants last summer but endured a difficult debut campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, he has been in his element this season, registering one goal in 11 games across competitions. Bayern are planning to bring him to the Allianz Arena.

Tchouameni is an indispensable part of Ancelotti's plans, though, so prising him away won't be easy. That's why Bayern are offering Davies in return for the Frenchman to sweeten the deal.