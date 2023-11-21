Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos advised to sign Khephren Thuram; David Alaba not planning to leave, and more - November 21, 2023

Real Madrid are second in La Liga after 13 games, two points behind surprise leaders Girona (34). Carlo Ancelotti's men next face Cadiz in the league on Sunday (November 26).

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have been advised to sign Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram. Elsewhere, defender David Alaba is not looking to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 21, 2023:

Real Madrid advised to sign Khephren Thuram

Khephren Thuram has been impressive at the Allianz Riviera.

Football agent Oscar Damiani has advised Real Madrid to sign Khephren Thuram. The La Liga giants could be forced into the market in January following a string of injuries to midfield.

Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni are out with injuries, while Jude Bellingham has also picked up a knock. The situation could tempt the club to search for solutions in January, with Thuram among the options.

The French midfielder has been on sparkling form for Nice this season, appearing 10 times and picking up three assists. Speaking to GianlucaDiMarzio.com, Damiani said that he has already recommended the player to Ancelotti.

"Khephren Thuram would fit in best at Real Madrid. I’ve already recommended him to Carlo Ancelotti,” said Damiani.

Interestingly, Damiani is the former agent of the player's father and France legend Lilian Thuram.

David Alaba not planning to leave

David Alaba is a key figure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

David Alaba has confirmed that he's not planning to leave Los Blancos. The Austrian defender arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021 on a Bosman move and has become an integral part of the setup.

Alaba has appeared close to 100 times for the La Liga giants, and his contract with the club expires in 2026. He was recently asked if he was considering a return to Bayern Munich, for whom he has appeared 431 times.

However, as cited by acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 31-year-old said that he's happy with Los Blancos.

"I’m not thinking that far ahead. I feel very comfortable in Madrid. I like Real Madrid, and I have very clear goals. My thoughts are not anywhere else," said Alaba.

Alaba has appeared 12 times across competitions this season under Ancelotti, all of which have been starts.

Endrick turned down PSG and Chelsea to agree Los Blancos move

Endrick turned down interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea to agree to a move to Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian forward is the next big thing in European football and has set the stage alight with Palmeiras. Los Blancos fended off competition from multiple suitors in Europe to secure his signature, with the player set to arrive in the summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Endrick's desire to play for the La Liga giants helped the club win the race for his signature.

"Endrick only wanted to go to Real Madrid … so a deal with PSG didn’t work out. There were other possibilities as well, however, as Chelsea, around one year ago, also tried to sign Endrick.

"People at the club were monitoring Endrick, and they tried to approach the player’s side to convince him to join, even inviting his family to London to have the opportunity to get a feel for Chelsea’s project," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Still, Endrick’s dream was to play for Real Madrid, and the player’s wish is crucial in these situations – club preference always makes the difference.

"It was not about Chelsea, PSG or money – he simply wanted to go to Real Madrid, and it was his only priority.”

The 17-year-old could be the long-term replacement for Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.