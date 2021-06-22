Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos agree personal terms with Bundesliga star; club identify Sergio Ramos replacement, and more - 22nd June 2021

Real Madrid are already working on plans to upgrade their squad over the summer.

Los Blancos require reinforcements in the final third, as all of their attackers bar Karim Benzema endured an underwhelming 2020-21 campaign. The Frenchman was the lone shining light up front. So the La Liga giants are eager to replenish their attack to reduce Benzema's workload next season.

Real Madrid are also eager to bolster their defence as well, with Sergio Ramos departing the club. Raphael Varane’s future also hangs in the balance. Even though Los Blancos have secured the services of David Alaba, Carlo Ancelotti wants another defender at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Real Madrid transfer news as on 22nd June 2021.

Real Madrid agree personal terms with Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Real Madrid have agreed personal terms with Erling Haaland, according to Caught Offside via Alfredo Pedulla.

The Norwegian has been in fabulous form since joining Borussia Dortmund, registering 41 goals in as many appearances last season. Haaland is wanted by a host of clubs in Europe, including Chelsea. But it now appears Los Blancos have stolen a march on the competition.

The Norwegian fits the criteria for a Galactico signing that the La Liga giants are yearning for this summer.

Erling Haaland has agreed on personal terms with Real Madrid. Borussia Dortmund want €175m. #BVB #RMFC [@AlfredoPedulla] pic.twitter.com/1qK3ZndMdy — Football Talk (@Football_TaIk) June 22, 2021

Real Madrid currently lack a superstar like Haaland in their squad. The 20-year-old already looks like a future Ballon d’Or winner and has the temperament to thrive at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Los Blancos still need to negotiate a fee with Dortmund for the transfer to materialise.

The Bundesliga giants might not be ready to lose another prized asset this summer, with Jadon Sancho close to joining Manchester United. Dortmund are expected to play hardball and demand around £150 million for the Norwegian’s signature.

Los Blancos identify Jose Gimenez as Sergio Ramos' replacement

Jose Gimenez

Real Madrid have identified Jose Gimenez as a replacement for the outgoing Sergio Ramos, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital. The Uruguayan has performed admirably since joining Atletico Madrid in 2013 but has struggled to hold his place in the first team. However, Gimenez has amassed 216 appearances for Los Colchoneros and is highly regarded by the club.

Los Blancos are also impressed by the player’s abilities and have included him in the list of players they want to target as Ramos’ replacement. Even though striking a deal with Atletico Madrid might be tough, Diego Simeone’s interest in Pau Torres might open up a window of opportunity for Real Madrid. However, Atletico Madrid want €100 million for the Uruguayan’s services.

Real Madrid preparing bid for Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak

Real Madrid are preparing a bid for Alexander Isak, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital. Los Blancos are willing to include Alvaro Odriozola and Martin Odegaard in their offer to convince Real Sociedad to part with their prized asset.

6 - Alexander Isak completed six dribbles against Slovakia; the most by a player in a game at EURO 2020 so far, and the most by a Swedish player in a game at the tournament since Tomas Brolin at EURO 1992 (7 v Denmark). Slalom. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Kjb0vFeNGH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 18, 2021

Isak enjoyed a fine 2020-21 campaign and has been impressive in the colours of Sweden at Euro 2020 as well. Real Madrid have already identified him as the long-term successor to Benzema and are gearing up to bring the Swede to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

