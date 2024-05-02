Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not in Alphonso Davies talks, Toni Kroos coy about future, and more - May 2, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing for their La Liga game against Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, May 4. Carlo Ancelotti's team can go one step closer to winning the league if they pick up a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants are not engaged in talks to sign Alphonso Davies. Elsewhere, Toni Kroos has refused to shed light on his future.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 2, 2024.

Real Madrid not in Alphonso Davies talks

Alphonso Davies has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

According to Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl, Real Madrid have not submitted an offer for Alphonso Davies. The Canadian speedster's contract with the Bavarians is due to expire in 2025 and he hasn't agreed to an extension yet. Los Blancos remain heavily linked with a move for Davies this summer, and multiple reports have said the two parties already have an agreement in place.

However, Eberl recently refuted those claims, as cited by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

"We have not received any offer for Alphonso Davies. Real Madrid offer? Absolutely nothing,” said Eberl.

Davies has apparently been earmarked as a possible replacement for Ferland Mendy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Toni Kroos coy about future

Toni Kroos has been an omnipresent figure in the starting XI this season

Toni Kroos has insisted that he isn't thinking about the future. The German midfielder is in the final months of his contract with Real Madrid and hasn't signed an extension yet. Kroos remains a vital part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans at the Santiago Bernabeu and has been a first-team regular this season. Recent reports have suggested that the 34-year-old is likely to extend his stay with Los Blancos.

However, speaking after the 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinals first leg (April 30), Kroos said he remains focused on the season.

“I’m in a good moment. I want to win as much as possible this season and I’m not thinking about the future,” said Kroos.

Kroos has appeared 43 times across competitions this campaign, registering one goal and eight assists.

Former player hails Jude Bellingham's impact at Santiago Bernabeu

Jude Bellingham has been one of the signings of the season so far

Former Real Madrid winger Steve McManaman has lavished praise on Jude Bellingham. The English midfielder joined Real Madrid last summer from Borussia Dortmund and has been a revelation so far. Bellingham has registered 21 goals and 10 assists from 37 games across competitions this season.

Speaking to TNT Sports, McManaman insisted that his countryman's impact at the Santiago Bernabeu surpasses that of Luis Figo, Ronaldo, and Zinedine Zidane.

“Luis Figo came into the dressing room. R9 [Ronaldo Nazario], ‘El Phenomeno’ came into the dressing room. Zizou [Zinedine Zidane] came into the dressing room. Nobody has had an impact like he has [Bellingham] and he’s done it at the age of 20 year old. It’s phenomenal. His form throughout the year has been exceptional, exceptional," said McManaman.

McManaman added that the 20-year-old has helped Los Blancos deal with the departures of Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, and Marco Asensio.

“He joined Real Madrid on a big money signing at the start of the year at the age of 19. This was a transitional year for Real Madrid because Karim Benzema went, of course Eden Hazard [Marcos] Ascensio. Jude Bellingham came in as the No 1 signing. And another couple of signings on the peripherary. But he was the one. The fact that he’s taken to this role as he has done," said McManaman.

He continued:

“Scoring in two Clasicos, winning the Super Copa, winning La Liga , coasting to the league and now in the semi-finals of the Champions League all on his shoulders. What an absolute star.”

Bellingham turned down approaches from the Premier League to join the La Liga giants last summer.