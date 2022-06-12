Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos announce Aurelien Tchouameni deal; Manchester United in touch with Marco Asensio, and more - June 12, 2022

Real Madrid are determined to improve their squad this summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is planning to add more quality to his squad, despite enjoying a highly fruitful season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have announced the arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni. Elsewhere, Manchester United are in touch with Marco Asensio regarding a move this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 12, 2022:

Real Madrid announce Aurelien Tchouameni deal

Aurelien Tchouameni has completed his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni.

The French midfielder will move to the Santiago Bernabeu for a fee of €100 million, including add-ons.

The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year deal. Tchouameni was a long-term target for Los Blancos, who accelerated their efforts to get him following Kylian Mbappe's decision to remain at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Tchouameni was heavily courted by the Parisians as well as Liverpool. However, he had his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 22-year-old becomes the Spanish giants' second signing of the season after Antonio Rudiger, who joined on a Bosman move from Chelsea.

Manchester United in touch with Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio could be on his way to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are in touch with Marco Asensio to facilitate a move this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Mundo Deportivo.

The Spaniard could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer in search of regular football. The 26-year-old registered 12 goals and two assists from 42 games last season.

His contract expires next summer; while the Spanish giants would like him to stay, Asensio is ready to try a new challenge.

The player recently hinted that he could be willing to leave the Santiao Bernabeu on a Bosman move next year. That could force Los Blancos to cash in on him this summer.

The player is in contact with the Red Devils through Jorge Mendes. The La Liga side could be ready to let him leave for €50 million.

Petr Cech says Thibaut Courtois unlikely to win Ballon d'Or

Thibaut Courtois has received praise from Petr Cech.

Chelsea legend Petr Cech believes Thibaut Courtois is unlikely to win the Ballon d'Or award this year.

The Belgian goalkeeper enjoyed a brilliant season with Real Madrid. He was particularly decisive against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final, sparking talk of a Ballon d'Or win.

Speaking to Stats Perform, as cited by AS. Cech heaped praise on Courtois:

"Well, he was a key player obviously for his team, because he made vital and important saves in the [Liverpool] game, and of course, without his saves, they would have lost. You always need everybody to perform in the big game, in the Champions League final, and he was the main man and obviously deservedly won the player of the match," said Cech.

He continued:

"He’s had an amazing campaign, literally from the start to finish, and in the Champions League, so it was not a surprise."

Cech went on to add that it is difficult for goalkeepers to win the Ballon d'Or.

“I think that there will always be an issue with goalkeepers being involved in [the Ballon d’Or], because in the past, [Gianluigi] Buffon, even [Iker] Casillas, there were some goalkeepers who probably should have been much closer to winning the award," said Cech.

He added:

“But we know that for the goalkeeper it is very particular to be compared with the players and to get anywhere near them. Everybody loves to see goals and assists and great skills going forward, and this is what football is about."

