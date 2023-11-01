Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos announce Vinicius renewal, Toni Kroos yet to decide next move, and more - November 1, 2023

Real Madrid are currently preparing to face Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, November 5, in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team are leading the league after 11 games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have announced Vinicius Junior's contract renewal. Elsewhere, Toni Kroos is yet to decide on his future.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from November 1, 2023.

Real Madrid announce Vinicius renewal

Vinicius Junior has committed his long-term future at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have announced Vinicius Junior's new deal. The Brazilian forward has developed into one of the best players in the world in recent seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has been integral to the club's recent rise and is one of the first names on the team sheet at the moment. His efforts have understandably earned him admirers at clubs across the continent.

However, Los Blancos have moved quickly to quell any speculation regarding his future. It had been long reported that the 23-year-old had already agreed to an extension and the La Liga giants have now confirmed those talks.

Vinicius has signed a new deal until 2027 and will become one of the highest-paid footballers in the club. His release clause has reportedly been set at €1bn.

Toni Kroos yet to decide next move

Toni Kroos' future remains up in the air

Toni Kroos is yet to decide on his future, according to journalist Paul Brown. The German midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

The 33-year-old has appeared 13 times across competitions for the La Liga giants this season, but is no longer a guaranteed starter at the club.

The situation had added speculation regarding his future, with multiple clubs in the Premier League reportedly eying him with interest. However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown added that Kroos is open to signing a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Toni Kroos is clearly being offered around to various clubs in Europe. His representatives have let it be known that he quite fancies playing in the Premier League, and that's attracted a lot of interest. Nobody has firmed that up as yet, but he is a player who lots of clubs in the Premier League have coveted and tried to sign before," Brown said.

He continued:

"He is now 33 and not playing the kind of key role that he was for Real Madrid. His contract is coming to an end, so I think this is why there are stories. I don't think he has made his mind up yet about what to do in the future. It wouldn't be a huge surprise if he still decided to sign a new deal, if he is offered one, and stay at Real Madrid. He is playing games for them."

Los Blancos have already implemented succession plans for Kroos as well as Luka Modric this season, having brought in Jude Bellingham this summer.

Los Blancos ready to announce Rodrygo Goes new deal

Rodrygo Goes is set for a prolonged stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to announce Rodrygo Goes' contract extension, according to AS. The Brazilian forward has struggled in a more central role this season, but remains highly regarded at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants have reportedly completed his renewal, with the player already agreeing to a new deal until 2028.

Only an official confirmation remains, which is expected later this week. Los Blancos are eager to protect their asset at any cost and have set his release clause at €1bn.

Rodrygo has appeared 14 times across competitions this season for Real Madrid, scoring two goals and setting up one more.