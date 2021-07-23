Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos asked to pay €50m for Bundesliga superstar, Everton interested in Brazilian ace, and more - 23rd July 2021

Real Madrid is expected to make the most of this summer after enduring a difficult 2020-21 campaign. Los Blancos fought to defend their La Liga title until the final day of the season but ended up finishing second behind Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish giants also reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, only to be knocked out by eventual champions Chelsea.

Real Madrid ended the season without silverware for the first time in over a decade. New manager Carlo Ancelotti is desperate to get his side firing on all cylinders again.

Los Blancos want to bolster their attack this summer and also hold on to their key players.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 23, 2021.

Real Madrid asked to pay €50m for Bundesliga superstar

Robert Lewandowski

Real Madrid will have to pay €50 million to secure the services of Robert Lewandowski, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital.

Los Blancos are desperate to improve their attack and are eagerly courting Kylian Mbappe. However, a move looks more likely next summer, forcing Carlo Ancelotti to turn his attentions to alternative targets at the moment.

The Italian believes Lewandowski would be a fantastic addition to his squad and wants to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Lewandowski is one of the finest strikers in the world and, even at the age of 32, can share goalscoring burdens with Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. However, the Bavarians want €50 million to part with their prized asset.

The Polish international apparently wants a new challenge this summer and is also being monitored by Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester City. But he only wants to join Los Blancos if he leaves Bayern Munich.

Everton interested in Brazilian ace

Rodrygo Goes

Everton is interested in Rodrygo Goes, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Real Madrid is looking to offload a host of players this summer to streamline their squad, so the Brazilian could get the ax.

Rodrygo enjoyed a brilliant start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu after joining Los Blancos from Santos in 2019 but has failed to build on those performances.

The Brazilian managed just 22 starts last season and registered one goal and six assists. The player is disillusioned with life at Real Madrid and wants to move in search of regular football. Napoli and Sevilla also want the 20-year-old.

Raphael Varane returns to Real Madrid’s pre-season training

Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane has returned to Real Madrid’s pre-season training at the end of his holiday, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Despite being heavily linked with Manchester United, the Frenchman does not want to hamper his relationship with Los Blancos and has remained respectful of the club by adhering to his duties.

Real Madrid continues to be locked in negotiations with the Red Devils regarding a move for their prized asset. Varane has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford and wants to play in the Premier League next season.

