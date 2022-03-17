Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos asked to pay €60 million for Bayern Munich star; club receive boost in Erling Haaland pursuit, and more - 16 March 2022

Real Madrid will face Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in La Liga. Los Blancos are currently atop the league table, while their bitter rivals are third, 15 points behind, having played a game less.

Meanwhile, the Merengues have been asked to pay €60 million to secure the services of a Bayern Munich star. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have received a boost in their pursuit of Erling Haaland.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 16th March 2022:

Real Madrid asked to pay €60 million for Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez has impressed this season.

Real Madrid have been asked to pay €60 million to secure the services of Lucas Hernandez, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Frenchman has earned rave reviews with his performances for Bayern Munich. So La Liga giants Madrid want to add him to their roster this summer.

Hernandez became a household name after playing a key role in France’s triumphant FIFA World Cup campaign in 2018. The 26-year-old eventually moved from Atletico Madrid to Bayern Munich in 2019. His move to the Allianz Arena has yielded mixed results so far. The Frenchman initially struggled to hold on to a first-team place.

However, Hernandez has found regular game time under Julian Nagelsmann this season. Despite his change in fortunes, the Frenchman is yearning for a new challenge this summer. Los Blancos are among the clubs monitoring him with interest.

The La Liga giants are looking to shore up their backline and are intrigued by the 26-year-old’s versatility. Hernandez is equally adept at centre-back and left-back.

Real Madrid want more cover for Eder Militao and David Alaba. They are also searching for a replacement for Ferland Mendy, who could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. So a move for Hernandez would help address both positions.

However, the transfer could put a dent in the Spanish giants’ pockets. Hernandez has two years left on his current contract, and the Bavarians wouldn’t let their prized asset leave for cheap.

Whether the Blancos shell out the bucks for Hernandez or look for a free agent like Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger remains to be seen.

Los Blancos receive boost in Erling Haaland pursuit

Erling Haaland is a much sought-after man ahead of the summer.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their pursuit of Erling Haaland. According to SPORT 1 journalist Patrick Berger, Barcelona are out of the race for the Norwegian.

The 21-year-old is among the hottest properties in world football at the moment. Haaland is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, and there’s already a beeline for his signature. He has scored 80 times in as many games for BvB.

Patrick Berger @berger_pj Erling Haaland not yet made a final decision. Manchester City have made the best proposal so far. Real Madrid are stil in the race thinking of matching the City offer. Barca are as good as out. It’s getting in the ‘crunch time’ now. Team Haaland will decide soon. @SPORT1 Erling Haaland not yet made a final decision. Manchester City have made the best proposal so far. Real Madrid are stil in the race thinking of matching the City offer. Barca are as good as out. It’s getting in the ‘crunch time’ now. Team Haaland will decide soon. @SPORT1

The Blaugrana were previously interested in the Norwegian, but it now appears they are out of the race. Manchester City have submitted the best offer for the player, as of now.

Los Blancos also remain in the race and are considering matching City’s proposal. The 21-year-old has not yet made a final decision on his future but is expected to make up his mind soon.

Sergio Busquets heaps praise on Casemiro

Casemiro has enjoyed great success at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sergio Busquets believes Casemiro is among the best midfielders around. The Brazilian has endured a dip in form for Real Madrid this season. However, he remains integral to Carlo Ancelotti’s plans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Football España @footballespana_ "If he's not the best, he's amongst the best [central midfielders] in the world."



"I admire him. I like all of the good players, Real Madrid have many of them."



- Sergio Busquets on Casemiro. "If he's not the best, he's amongst the best [central midfielders] in the world.""I admire him. I like all of the good players, Real Madrid have many of them."- Sergio Busquets on Casemiro. https://t.co/rGHSYWtCmL

Speaking at his press conference, Busquets said that he admires Casemiro.

“If (Casemiro) isn't the best, he's up there. You just have to watch his games, look at his record or what he's done. In this position, we do get overlooked because, ultimately, people focus on goals, shots, assists. We have a less obvious role but one that's much more important, which is being in the middle of the team, controlling everything," said Busquets.

He continued:

"I admire him. I like all good players. Real Madrid have a lot, but I wouldn't take any of them, I'd stick with my teammates; they're the ones I'm going to play and live with. But as a football lover, I can appreciate the play of other players and teams."

In over 300 matches for Madrid, Casemiro has bagged 30 goals and 28 assists.

Edited by Bhargav