Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos asked to pay €61 million for Premier League midfielder; club planning player-plus-cash deal for French star, and more - 22nd November 2021

Real Madrid picked up a 4-1 win over Granada on Sunday in La Liga. Goals from Marco Asensio, Nacho, Vinicius Junior and Ferland Mendy helped Los Blancos go top of the league table.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been asked to pay €61 million to secure the services of a Premier League midfielder. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are proposing a player-plus-cash deal for a French star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 22nd November 2021.

Real Madrid asked to pay €61 million for Wilfred Ndidi

Real Madrid have their eyes on Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi.

Real Madrid have been asked to pay €61 million to sign Wilfred Ndidi, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. Los Blancos are interested in the 24-year-old, who has earned rave reviews with his performances for Leicester City. However, prising him away from The Foxes would be no walk in the park.

Ndidi joined the Premier League side in 2017, and hasn't looked back since then. The 24-year-old has been integral to The Foxes' recent resurgence. Ndidi has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the league, and has already attracted attention from clubs around Europe. Real Madrid are among his ardent fans, and are keen to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are laying down contingency plans for Casemiro, who has been linked with a move away from the club. The Brazilian is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, and could leave the Santiago Bernabeu next year. The 30-year-old has been a vital cog in Real Madrid's midfield for quite some time. The La Liga giants are confident Ndidi can fill Casemiro's shoes.

Meanwhile, Ndidi is open to a move away from the King Power stadium. Leicester City have struggled for form this season, so a chance to join Los Blancos could entice Ndidi. However, Real Madrid have to pay a premium price to secure his services.

Los Blancos planning player-plus-cash deal for Wesley Fofana

Real Madrid are ready to offer Isco and €40 million for Wesley Fofana.

Real Madrid are ready to offer Isco and €40 million for Wesley Fofana, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Leicester City defender's stock continues to rise despite being injured. Los Blancos are among a host of clubs vying for his signature. The La Liga giants are eager to add a new defender to their roster next season, and have their eyes on the 20-year-old.

Real Madrid are willing to include Isco to sweeten the deal. The Spaniard has struggled to break into Carlo Ancelotti's plans at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. However, The Foxes reportedly hold an interest in the player, and may not let Fofana leave.

Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Real Madrid's midfield trio

Carlo Ancelotti has lavished praise on Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro

Carlo Ancelotti has lavished praise on Real Madrid's midfield trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro.

Speaking after Real Madrid's win over Granada, the Italian said that the three midfielders are the best in the world.

“They're playing at a very high level, and are still the best midfielders in the world for me,” said Ancelotti.

“They're used to playing together, and they have qualities which are hard to explain. The way they switch positions during games; sometimes Modric drops deep to play through the press, and sometimes it's Kroos; Casemiro moves forward,” said Ancelotti.

