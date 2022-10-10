Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos asked to pay €70 million for Brazilian prodigy; Nacho Fernandez contemplating move away from Stamford Bridge, and more - October 10, 2022

Real Madrid are second in the La Liga table, trailing leaders Barcelona on goal difference after eight games. Carlo Ancelotti's wards - who won 1-0 at Getafe at the weekend - have won seven of their eight games and drawn the other.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos will have to pay €70 million for the signature of a Brazilian prodigy. Elsewhere, Nacho Fernandez is considering an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 10, 2022:

Real Madrid asked to pay €70 million for Endrick

Real Madrid will have to pay €70 million for the services of Endrick, according to Mundo Deportivo via The Hard Tackle. The 16-year-old has earned rave reviews with his performances for Palmeiras' youth teams. His good form has earned him admirers around the world, including Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants have a history of picking the brightest young talents in South American football. The club have hit the jackpot with the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrigo Goes and have now set their sights on Endrick. Real Madrid have found great success recently with Karim Benzema leading the line at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, with the Frenchman in the twilight of his career, a move for Endrick makes sense. Interestingly, Barcelona are also hot on the heels of the Brazilian and could ignite a bidding war for his signature. However, Palmeiras want a premium price for their star player, who made his first-team debut on October 7.

The Blaugrana's financial woes could prevent them from competing with their arch-rivals for the services of the teenager. That could tilt the tide in favour of Los Blancos, who should have no qualms breaking the bank to land Endrick.

Nacho Fernandez contemplating move away from Stamford Bridge

Nacho Fernandez could leave the Santiago Bernabeu next year.

Nacho Fernandez is considering leaving Real Madrid, according to Cadena SER via Football Espana.

The Spanish defender has dropped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu since the arrival of Antonio Rudiger this summer. Nacho has spent his entire career at the La Liga giants since rising through the ranks at the club.

𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝘽𝙚𝙣𝙯𝙪 ➐ @DonBenzu Nacho Fernández leaving Real Madrid would truly be an end of a generation. Nacho Fernández leaving Real Madrid would truly be an end of a generation. https://t.co/jzziUUdoqY

While he was never a first-team regular, the Spaniard is a decent squad player and has proved his worth time and again at the club.

However, with his current contract expiring in 2024, Nacho is now considering his future. The 32-year-old could be tempted to leave in search of regular football but will make a decision on his future after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month.

Brahim Diaz not thinking about future

Brahim Diaz has been impressive at the San Siro this season.

Brahim Diaz has said that he's not thinking about the future. The Spanish midfielder joined Real Madrid from Manchester City in 2019. He moved to AC Milan on a two-year loan deal last summer and is likely to return to the Santiago Bernabeu next year.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ACMilan



AC Milan will decide about €22m buy option at the end of the season. Real Madrid have buy-back clause around €27m. Brahím Díaz on Real Madrid/AC Milan situation for his future: “I’m so happy here with AC Milan and I’m doing my best to help this team”, tells Sky.AC Milan will decide about €22m buy option at the end of the season. Real Madrid have buy-back clause around €27m. Brahím Díaz on Real Madrid/AC Milan situation for his future: “I’m so happy here with AC Milan and I’m doing my best to help this team”, tells Sky. 🇪🇸 #ACMilanAC Milan will decide about €22m buy option at the end of the season. Real Madrid have buy-back clause around €27m. https://t.co/JKqnM0pkU8

With Los Blancos already well stocked in midfield, Diaz might struggle for regular game time at the club. Speaking on SER’s Carrusel Canalla, as relayed by Madrid Universal, the Spaniard said that he's focused on Milan at the moment.

"Now I’m focused on Milan. What happens later, will happen later. The future will be seen, we don’t know what can happen tomorrow, I’m at Milan and I want to perform and give 100%. The fans love me a lot. I’m at a great club and I’m focused on the next game and focused on Milan," said Diaz.

Diaz has two goals - including one in the 2-0 Serie A win over Juventus at the weekend - and one assist from ten appearances for Milan this season.

