Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos backed to sign Jude Bellingham; Manchester City interested in Ferland Mendy, and more - January 1, 2023

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-0 win against Real Valladolid, thanks to the heroics of Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois. The Frenchman scored a brace, while Courtois made crucial saves to help Carlo Ancelotti's men secure all three points.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler reckons the lure of the Santiago Bernabeu will be too difficult for Jude Bellingham to refuse. Elsewhere, Manchester City are interested in Ferland Mendy.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 1, 2023:

Robbie Fowler backs Real Madrid to sign Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Robbie Fowler has backed Real Madrid to win the race for Jude Bellingham. The English midfielder has earned rave reviews for his performances in the colours of Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old also caught the eye with the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. There's already a long list of admirers eager to win the race for his signature, with the player expected to move this summer.

However, speaking recently, Fowler said that Madrid could come out on top in the battle for Bellingham.

"Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United would all love to bring Borussia Dortmund’s brilliant midfielder ‘home’ to the Premier League. But the news that Real Madrid also have designs on taking Bellingham off Dortmund’s hands has added another tantalising twist to the plot," said Fowler.

He added:

"Madrid are said to be “confident” that they will win the race, according to the latest reports from Spain. But they would think that, wouldn’t they? After all, they’re Real Madrid and are used to getting what they want."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid are ready to spend over £88.6m to sign 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, who is also a target for Liverpool.



Fowler went on to draw comparisons with Steve McManaman's journey from Liverpool to the Santiago Bernabeu to outline the lure of Los Blancos.

"The reality is that the irresistible lure of wearing that gleaming all-white kit at the Bernabeu every other week is much more than just another footballing cliche. I saw how my mate Steve McManaman had his head turned by the chance to move to Madrid back in 1999," said Fowler.

Bellingham has appeared 22 times for Dortmund this season across competitions, scoring nine goals and registering three assists.

Manchester City interested in Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this year.

Manchester City are interested in Ferland Mendy, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

Despite the Frenchman being a first-team regular at the Santiago Bernabeu, his future at the club is up in the air. Los Blancos' hierarchy are unimpressed by his wage demands, while the player has also been plagued by fitness issues recently.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Newcastle have made a big offer for Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy. (Foot Mercato) Newcastle have made a big offer for Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy. (Foot Mercato) https://t.co/EwKn0TYSxE

The La Liga giants are likely to listen to offers for the 27-year-old this summer and City are ready to take advantage.

Pep Guardiola wants to strengthen his left-back area, where he has regularly deployed Joao Cancelo. Bringing in a new face could help the Portuguese move to his natural right-back position. The Cityzens are already scouring the market for a new full-back, and Mendy is among the players on their radar. The Frenchman is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Federico Valverde among the best in world, says Clarence Seedorf

Federico Valverde has been on red-hot form this season.

AC Milan legend Clarence Seedorf has hailed Federico Valverde as one of the best in the world. The Uruguayan midfielder has been a regular feature under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

Stats24 @_Stats24



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jude Bellingham (€110m)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Phil Foden (€110m)

Pedri (€100m)

Federico Valverde (€100m)

Gavi (€90m) The 5 most valuable central midfielders after the World Cup (latest transfermarkt update) 🤑🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jude Bellingham (€110m)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Phil Foden (€110m)Pedri (€100m)Federico Valverde (€100m)Gavi (€90m) The 5 most valuable central midfielders after the World Cup (latest transfermarkt update) 🤑🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jude Bellingham (€110m)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Phil Foden (€110m) 🇪🇸 Pedri (€100m)🇺🇾 Federico Valverde (€100m)🇪🇸 Gavi (€90m) https://t.co/Hac5lRVetU

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Seedorf said that Valverde would be the eventual replacement for Toni Kroos at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Mbappe is crazy; sometimes he has incredible moves. Haaland is one of the strongest players too. Vinicius has grown a lot, then I want to mention (Fede) Valverde, who I had at Depor. In my first training session, I asked ‘who is this? I said: ‘But you, what is the difference between you and Kroos?’ Sure, he wasn’t at his level yet, but you could feel the potential. He was shy," said Seedorf

The 24-year-old has appeared 24 times for Los Blancos across competitions this season, scoring eight goals and setting up four more.

